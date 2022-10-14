Bengaluru’s weekend art scene

Team MetroPlus October 14, 2022 06:51 IST

New mixes

RCB Bar & Café in Church Street, Bengaluru, on October 14, is opening its doors to Atilla Iskifoglu, a celebrity bartender and four-time winner of the European Flair Championship. Iskifoglu has participated in over 35 bartending competitions and has enthralled audiences in several parts of the world with his skills including celebrities such as Sting, John Travolta, Madonna, and Darius. Atilla believes in creating a breed of bartenders who are experts in both – bartending and mixology.

His exclusive one-night-only bar takeover promises to enhance your cocktail experience with exciting artisanal creations such as the Copacabana Mule, Atilla’s Passion, Atilla’s Smash, and more.

Feast with goodies

Magnolia Bakery has come up with gift hampers for Deepavali, which offers you a range of baked goodies. Choose from a range of eggless products, cookie jars, loaf bars and more, which are handmade. These will be available at all Magnolia Bakery outlets.

Sacred beads

Rudralife is organising an exhibition and sale of rudraksha beeds. The sale, which started on October 13 will continue till October 17 at The Capitol Hotel, Raj Bhavan Road, between 10 am and 8 pm.

A feast with food

Olde Bangalore Resort is having the Olde Bangalore food festival, which will feature 65 culinary dishes from South Africa, Vietnam, Korea, Thailand, Australia, the Americas, and, India. The fest is on October 16 between noon and 9 pm. Entry fee is ₹500 and food is priced at ₹1,300 and above per person.

For bookings, dial 97312 01840

***

An evening with comedians Fox in the Field, a microbrewery in Nexus Shantiniketan, Whitefield, is organising stand-up comedy acts, featuring Nishant Suri, Vaibhav Sethia and Akash Mehta over the weekend. Scheduled for October 15 and 16, tickets for the comedy act can be booked on https://bit.ly/3T6chBY *** Crafts from Kashmir Kashmiriyat 2.0 — a celebration of the crafts and craftspeople of Kashmir, an exhibition and sale — is on at the Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, and will continue till October 15. Presented by Zaina by CtoK, on display will be contemporary Kashmiri products such as lighting, home furnishings, carpets, bags, accessories and more. Entry is free. *** For a rocking Saturday Enjoy a night of rock with Tirthankar Poddar also known as 2Blue. He will perform at Hard Rock Cafe, St Mark’s Road. Tirthankar is an award-winning singer, actor, and orator and his will croon in Bengaluru on October 15 at 9 pm. Visit Paytm Insider and Book My Show for your tickets. *** Fusion music Denis Stern (guitar) will perform at Windmills on October 14 and 15, 9.30 pm onwards. He will present world fusion and will accompanied by Jason Kishander (bass), MT Aditya Srinivasan (percussion), Abhilasha (vocals). Tickets are priced at ₹1,000 and ₹500 (standing) and are available on windmills-india.com/#music *** Baked delights Sri’s Cake Lab, Bengaluru, has come up with Deepavali treats called the Firecracker Chocolates. These come in varied sizes and flavours. Besides these there are also hampers that include Sri’s Cake Lab’s signature chocolate fudge and in-house handcrafted diyas. Dial 9945226796 to get your hamper. *** Journey through art The second chapter of YATRA’ 22, called Malhaar, is being organised by Shubham a School of Performing Arts. It will be presented on October 15, from 11.30am at the Shankaraa Foundation, on Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru. This show will witness the annual showcase of the students of Shubham in subjects like Kathak, Odissi and Bharatanatyam with Hindustani and Carnatic vocals. The event is open to all.



