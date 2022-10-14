An evening with comedians
Fox in the Field, a microbrewery in Nexus Shantiniketan, Whitefield, is organising stand-up comedy acts, featuring Nishant Suri, Vaibhav Sethia and Akash Mehta over the weekend.
Scheduled for October 15 and 16, tickets for the comedy act can be booked on https://bit.ly/3T6chBY
***
Crafts from Kashmir
Kashmiriyat 2.0 — a celebration of the crafts and craftspeople of Kashmir, an exhibition and sale — is on at the Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, and will continue till October 15.
Presented by Zaina by CtoK, on display will be contemporary Kashmiri products such as lighting, home furnishings, carpets, bags, accessories and more. Entry is free.
***
For a rocking Saturday
Enjoy a night of rock with Tirthankar Poddar also known as 2Blue. He will perform at Hard Rock Cafe, St Mark’s Road. Tirthankar is an award-winning singer, actor, and orator and his will croon in Bengaluru on October 15 at 9 pm.
Visit Paytm Insider and Book My Show for your tickets.
***
Fusion music
Denis Stern (guitar) will perform at Windmills on October 14 and 15, 9.30 pm onwards. He will present world fusion and will accompanied by Jason Kishander (bass), MT Aditya Srinivasan (percussion), Abhilasha (vocals). Tickets are priced at ₹1,000 and ₹500 (standing) and are available on windmills-india.com/#music
***
Baked delights
Sri’s Cake Lab, Bengaluru, has come up with Deepavali treats called the Firecracker Chocolates. These come in varied sizes and flavours. Besides these there are also hampers that include Sri’s Cake Lab’s signature chocolate fudge and in-house handcrafted diyas.
Dial 9945226796 to get your hamper.
***
Journey through art
The second chapter of YATRA’ 22, called Malhaar, is being organised by Shubham a School of Performing Arts. It will be presented on October 15, from 11.30am at the Shankaraa Foundation, on Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru. This show will witness the annual showcase of the students of Shubham in subjects like Kathak, Odissi and Bharatanatyam with Hindustani and Carnatic vocals.
The event is open to all.