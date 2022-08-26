Bengaluru’s weekend art scene

Made by hands

A Hundred Hands presents the Monsoon Collective to “celebrate India at 75”. Over 100 artisans are participating with workshops, demos and panel discussions. The exhibition which is on till August 28 at NIFT, showcases a range of products that highlight India’s national symbols — royal Bengal tiger (national animal), Indian elephant (national heritage animal), peacock (national bird), lotus (national flower), king cobra (national reptile), Indian banyan (national tree) and mango (national fruit).

ADVERTISEMENT

***

An evening with music

Phoenix Marketcity Bengaluru will host an evening of music, which will feature Sachet and Parampara (playback singers and composers). The event will be held on August 27, from 6 pm onwards. The duo debuted with “Bekhayali” from Kabir Singh, and have been a part of many hit songs. Tickets are available on bookmyshow.

***

ADVERTISEMENT

A nostalgic note

Enjoy an evening of old Bollywood songs titled, ‘Bollywood Night’ with the Indian rock music band — Seher — at Hard Rock Cafe, Whitefield. The band will present some of the best Bollywood soundtracks on August 27, 8 pm onwards. Tickets are priced at ₹500 and are available on bookmyshow.com

***

Celebrating 20 years

Head towards any Smoke House Deli and SOCIAL outlets for eats and drinks priced at ₹20. It is on offer to celebrate 20 Years of Impresario Handmade Restaurants. The offer will be on from August 29 to 30.

***

Canvas talk

Vasantha Art Gallery (VAG), at Grand Mercure Gopalan Mall presents ‘Kalpa’ featuring the works of artists Bodhi Selvam and A Mathew Raj. The ongoing exhibition will continue till September 15, between 11 am and 7 pm. VAG is opposite RMZ Infinity Techpark, Swamy Vivekananda Road.

***

On stage

Kathputliyan Theatre Group (KTG) will present the play Aadhe Adhure at Ranga Shankara on August 31 at 7.30 pm. The play, written by the late Mohan Rakesh, deals with the strained relationships of a middle-class family. It is directed by Zafer Mohiuddin and features Kavita, Ashish Athawle, Divya Bajpai, Ganesh Pai, Sachit Murthy, Abhisjeet Sahay, Bhavani, Tarani Jindal, Syed Idrees, Robbie Abraham and Suhail Aryan.

Tickets priced at ₹200 are available on bookmyshow and at the venue.

***

Art and fluidity

BLVD Club is hosting an art workshop called Fluid Art with Rashmi Sutar, which will be held at Embassy Boulevard. It is a form of an abstract art that uses acrylics with a runny consistency to create psychedelic paintings. It is a ticketed event and material will be provided. The event is scheduled for August 27, 11.30 am onwards. Fee is ₹2700+taxes per person and you can log on to https://rzp.io/l/CyXWDBX0 to register or connect with the helpdesk on 9731101414

***

Truly fishy

The annual seafood festival from Chowman is on. Now, binge on anything that catches your fancy — octopus, lobsters, crab, squid, jumbo prawns and of course, fish. The seafood menu will be available at all Chowman outlets between noon and 10.30 pm till September 15.

***

Creative workshop

The School of Performing Arts and Rehabilitative Kinaesthetics (SPARK) is organising “Juggling your LIFE,” a workshop at Bangalore Creative Circus on August 28 from 11 am to 2 pm. Facilitated by Kasi Viswanath, the workshop will focus on teaching you to overcome fear, anxiety, stress and trauma (F.A.S.T).

On August 29, Bangalore Creative Circus will host a programme called “Life & philosophy of Kabir, in story & song’, which will be presented by Vipul Rikhi at 6.30 pm. For tickets log on to https://linktr.ee/blrcreativecircus

***

Family fun

Jagriti will stage the play Hold the Mushrooms on August 27 and 28. The play explores the aftermath of damaged ties and how people cope with these life-altering events. Written by Binoy Mohan the play is directed by Arundhati Raja. For details and tickets, go to bookmyshow.

***

Three-day music fest

The on-going three day classical and folk music festival concludes on August 28. Organised by the Indian Music Experience (IME), the event is organised to commemorate the 75 years of our Independence. The venue is the MLR Convention Centre and IME Museum. Log on to indianmusicexperience.org for tickets and details.

***

Friday at Foxtrot

Foxtrot, Marathahalli presents the band Purpose on August 26 at 8 pm. The band, which started in 2018, is an acoustical fusion Bollywood, Sufi band based out of Bengaluru. The line up features frontman Adityaveer Singh (guitar and vocals), Girish Gowardhan (drums and percussion), Sanjay RS (keyboard) and Akash (bass guitar).

Entry is free

***

Night with a DJ

Salud presents DJ Ankytrixx and Paji as part of the 2nd Edition of the Salud Sessions series, which will be held at the Lalit Ashok, Kumara Krupa Road on August 27, 7 pm onwards. Tickets and details on bookmyshow.com

***

Watch a play

SmaranniK will stage its new Bengali play Sesh Shringo at Ranga Shankara on August 28 at 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm. It is an original contemporary play and a lyrical thriller based on the mystery of the life of poet Chitrabhanu.

Tickets are priced at ₹250 and are available at the venue and on bookmyshow.com