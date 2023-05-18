Bengaluru’s to do list this weekend

May 18, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

Heart matters

The screening of the film Dear Audrey by Jeremiah Hayes is organised by Vikalp Bengaluru in collaboration with Bangalore International Centre (BIC).

The film is about activist-filmmaker Martin Duckworth who has devoted his life to peace and justice who has put down his camera to fight for the most important cause he has ever faced—caring for his wife, Audrey Schirmer, through the final stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

There will be a virtual discussion with the director, post the screening.

On May 20, 6.30pm at BIC. Log on to https://vikalpbengaluru.weebly.com

ADVERTISEMENT

***

At Lahe Lahe

There will be yoga classes, curated by Yogini Supriya, co-founder of Aevam Yoga.

Monday to friday 7am.

Be a part of Primal Flow, a fun workout that combines primitive ground-based moves, animal movements, and strength-training moves.

Qigong is an ancient Chinese practice that focuses on breath control, meditation, and gentle movements to promote balance and inner peace.

Every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday from 8.30am.

Give pottery a hand under the guidance of Maya, who will teach your how to throw a pot on the potter’s wheel.

May 20 to 21, 11 am and 2 pm onwards.

This one is called the shuffle dance or cutting shapes and is characterised by quick slick footwork to the latest EDM music. There will also be a Bollywood (open style dance and choreography) workshop.

Organised by Motley Dance Company, it is on May 19, 7.30pm and 8.30 pm, respectively.

Learn chakra meditation, and experience mantra, yantra, intention setting, guided meditation and visualisation, releasing and establishing a harmonious relationship with self and the world.

On May 20, 10am.

This Improv workshop is about making stuff up on the spot, which includes stories, characters, dialogues and songs.

On May 20, 10am onwards.

Called ‘Suron Ka Kaarwan’, the evening will feature Amit and Aditi — a musical duo who started their jugalbandi in 2016.

May 20, 5.30pm

Enjoy an evening of ghazals with Rishabh Verma and Vidhit Arora. Called Acoustic Ghazal Night, the event will be a blend of modern day versions and old ghazals.

On May 20, 7.30pm.

Bangalore Chess Club, an open chess community, invites you to play the game and enjoy banter with other players. You need to take your chess sets and boards with you.

The event is held on the first and third Sunday of every month.

Ekaki — Flying Solo is a playback theatre performance. You can share share your moments and experiences of ‘singledom’ from the present or past and actors will reflect your real life stories on the spot.

On May 21, 5.30pm.

Spend an evening listening to words and music of Tagore with Dev and Jayeeta. Curated by Ektas Gatherings.

On May 21, 6.30pm. All events will happen at Lahe Lahe, Indiranagar. Tickets can be booked on Townscript or by calling 9886294444.

***

Sense-ability

Called ‘Celebrating Differences’, this event is organised by Ekansh Trust, which works to empower PwD encouraging young minds to have more empathy and sensitivitise them to disability. Sign language will also be taught. Open to children aged four to eight.

On May 19, 4pm at Atta Galatta

***

The wild call

This exhibition is called ‘Into the Wild’ and showcases a collection of wildlife photographs by Deepak Shankar, a wildlife photographer.

On till May 21 at Chitrakala Parishath between 10am and 7pm.

***

A watery summer

Wonderla Holidays Ltd is hosting Summerla Fiesta at Wonderla Bengaluru Park. There are a range of discounts. For those who prefer bus travel, Wonderla offers a BMTC offer, providing visitors with a 15% off on the entry tickets upon presentation of their BMTC Volvo bus ticket at the counter.

Students also get a 35% discount on park entry tickets by presenting their hall tickets and IDs.

On till May 31.

***

All on a platter

Hitchki, a Bollywood-themed resto bar, unveils a new menu across all its Indian outlets. From starters, mains to desserts, the menu is an ode to our love for food and Hindi cinema, says chef Ajay Thakur.

On at all Hitchki outlets

Magnolia Bakery introduces banana milk tres leches and malt cupcakes. The former comes with a banana-flavoured milk, topped with whipped cream and crunchy banana chips.

Available at all Magnolia outlets.

Amiel Gourmet introduces the sunny side up dessert. This one features a ganache foam made with white chocolate and extra virgin olive oil as the egg white to substituting the sunny-yolky spheres with fresh mangoes.

Available till the end of May at its Sahakarnagar outlet. Call 8884441259.

Smoke House Deli’s ‘Sundae Bliss is a journey back to the days of yesteryear with a range of frosty and velvety desserts, adorned with sprinkles and chocolate syrup.

On at all Smoke House Deli outlets.

BOSS Burgers launches Match Day Combos, which start at ₹379 plus taxes. They are available in the vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

Available till May 28.

Shiro Launches a refreshing Asian summer salad menu. From Asian edamame salad with miso maple dressing, Mandarin pomegranate and avocado salad with creamy poppy seed dressing, the menu offers you all this and more.

At Shiro, UB City

Renowned chef and MasterChef Australia contestant, Sandeep Pandit, is set to make a homecoming journey with a food festival at HYPE and Ssaffron at Shangri-La Bengaluru.

Ssaffron will host a Kashmiri Koshur Thaal and Ghar Atzchun Saal, where Chef Pandit will showcase his culinary expertise of Kashmiri Pandit cuisine with recipes passed on in the family. And the barbecue pop-up menu at HYPE will feature a live BBQ, shared plates and live counters including specials picked from his MasterChef Australia memories featuring tandoori lamb chops, whole in shell tiger prawns and more.

On from May 19 to 28.

***

Buzz ’n’ books

Harini Nagendra’s latest crime thriller, the sequel to Bangalore Detectives Club, Murder Under a Red Moon, will be launched in Bengaluru. The author will later be in a conversation with Usha Rao.

The event will be Champaca Bangalore, May 20, 5pm.

Straight Lines, Curves and Twists — Fostering a Love for Reading in Children will be held at Champaca. It will be an interaction with Thejaswi Shivanand, jury member of the Parag Honour List, who will speak about how parents can be more involved in their child’s reading journeys.

On May 21, 11.30am at Champaca. Call 919353608989.

***

Room for mushrooms

Bangalore Creative Circus presents ‘Growing materiality’ — a workshop on growing everyday products with mushroom mycelium by Maria Joseph in association with Nuvedo.

This workshop aims to encourage a dialogue on how nature and humanity can coexist to create a more sustainable future in design. Tickets are priced at ₹500.

On May 21, 11.30am at Bangalore Creative Circus, 12/2, Yeshwantpur Industrial Suburb. Visit https://linktr.ee/blrcreativecircus to register.

***

Conversation around a book

There will be a conversation and a launch of the book, A Matter Of The Heart, with Anurag Behar, Chief Executive Officer of the Azim Premji Foundation, and founding Vice-Chancellor of Azim Premji University and Uma Mahadevan-Dasgupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Panchayat Raj in Bengaluru.

The venue for the event will be Bangalore International Centre, 11 am on May 21. Entry is free.

***

Native strokes

Gallery Time & Space and ArtenBlu presents Sadiyaan — an exhibition of Indian traditional and folk art. Ancient art forms such as pichwai, pattachitra, Gond, Mysuru traditional art and Kalighat are some of the disciplines that will be on display.

On May 20and 21, 11am to 7pm. Call 9980991645 or sadhna@artenblu.in

***

Back to our roots

Ragi Kana Santhe, a Sunday market and cultural hub, celebrates its sixth anniversary this weekend. There will be workshops on quilting and spinning, discussions, performances and a number of stalls by farmers, handloom weavers and rural artisans.

On May 20 and 21, 9.30 am onwards at Sri Ramakrishna Samagra Shikshana Kendra School Campus, Off Bannerghatta Road.