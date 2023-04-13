Bengaluru, this weekend

April 13, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

It will be staged

Sandhya Kalavidaru presents a Kannada play Mukhavaada. Written by SV Krishna Sharma, the play is directed by Pradeep Anche.

On April 15, 7.30pm, at KH Kalasoudha, Hanumantha Nagar.

Ventures Theatre will stage their play The Note, directed by Susanto Banerjee.

On April 16, 3pm and 6pm at Bangalore International Centre. Tickets on BookMyShow.

***

Dance competition

Spotturn Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Lourd Vijay’s Dance Studio presents Dance World Cup 2023. Dancers from 56 countries, featuring 1,800 competitors will be participating in this event.

On April 15, 16 at Phoenix Marketcity.

***

Mango mania

Enjoy this mango season with the refreshing mango cider, a summer drink created with the right zing. Available till April 15. Call 91 9606044623 to book your drink.

At Ironhill Bengaluru, Marathahalli.

Khandani Rajdhani is having the Aamlicious festival, which offers you dishes with mango as an ingredient — palak aamras chaat, mango sabudana kheer, kachikairi ring dhokla mango pulav, mango fajeto and more.

On till June 10 at all Khandani Rajdhani outlets.

***

Wild with lens

Nexus Koramangala Mall has a wild life photography exhibition as part of World Art Day. The exhibition features the works of Ankul Shetty.

On April 15 and 16, 12pm to 9pm.

***

Flavours on your plate

Celebrate the first day of the Bengali calendar at Esplanade, which has come up with a traditional Bengali menu. Malai chumchum, chhanar jilipi and Bengali-style paan are some of the things you can look forward to.

On April 15 and 16 at Esplanade, Indira Nagar II Stage. Call 42521000 / 95919 96953

Dig into dishes created by chef Amiel Gourmet, who has curated delicacies from various regions of France. Visit airmenus.in/courtyard/order to book your plate.

On April 14, 15,16 at The Courtyard Community, Shanti Nagar.

***

A German film

Watch the film The Testament of Dr. Mabuse, directed by Fritz Lang. The screening is a part of Max Mueller Bhavan’s monthly film series — German Cinema in Focus, curated by Shivani. The screening is open to all.

On April 15, 4.30pm at Max Mueller Bhavan, Indiranagar.

Max Mueller Bhavan with ISRO presents To Lie Would Be An Awfully Big Adventure. It is a storytelling workshop with Legion Seven — an electronic music artist from Germany. It is open to musicians and storytellers. Registraion is a must on theisro.org/events/to-lie-would-be-an-awfully-big-adventure.

On April 20, 2.30pm at Lightroom Bookstore, Cooke Town.

***

DJ nights

Unwind this weekend with DJ Rohit and DJ Karthik at Indulge By House of Commons, JP Nagar.

On April 14 and 15, 8pm.

***

Book launch

Atta Galatta and AdiDev Press will launch the book Colours with Radha Krishna, a bilingual book in Hindi and English for young readers. This will be followed by storytelling, art and music. It is open to children aged above three years.

On April 16, 11am at Atta Galatta, Indiranagar.Book your place on BookMyShow.

Atta Galatta presents Anjuman — an open mic night of poetry, featuring Sourav Roy. It is open to all and you can also take your work and read it aloud at the event.

On April 16, 5pm at Atta Galatta.

This one is for children — Umbrella Painting Workshop — Lilac Roller. Here they get to paint an umbrella and get to take it home. Just make sure you dress for mess. It is an activity for a parent and a child. Material will be provided. Tickets are priced at ₹1,200.

On April 15, 11am at Atta Galatta. Call 919986863594

***

He will sing

Badal Kashyap will perform at Café Delhi Heights. Badal is a singer-songwriter, a session vocalist and a performer whose music has influences of rock, punk, soul, classic rock, pop, grunge, Bollywood and retro classics. Call 9148614033 for details.

On April 14 and 15, 8.30pm onwards at Cafe Delhi Heights, Brigade Road.

***

Virtual workshops

ReReeti Foundation will conduct two workshops — The Un.Divided Identities Worksop and Understanding the Principles of Mentoring in Museums. The first one is for children that teaches history of the Partition, while the second one is a free online workshop for professionals working in cultural spaces, especially museum educators, content curators or creators, project or programmes managers, heritage space thinkers and leaders. It will guide them through this valuable and powerful tool of mentoring in cultural spaces.

On April 18 and 29 and 14, respectively. The classes will be online. Log onto https://forms.gle/2mNghVwqbNUw3gBr9 and https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1lZ64paiD6JgiSXMpOqOOTzzsOuL_g1djiWhJY8YTXmU/edit to register.

***

Bangalore Creative Circus presents International Master of Memory — Omkar Kibe. He is the first Indian to win an international memory championship and has represented India twice in World Memory Championships (WMC).

Called Super Memory Show, Omkar will perform a few memory techniques that one can immediately use in their professional, academic and day-to-day lives. It is open to all age groups. Tickets are priced at ₹250.

On April 16, 11am, at Bangalore Creative Circus, yeshwantpur Industrial Suburb.

***

No waste

ARAKU coffee house’s Mash this week is called Afterlife: a no-rules tasting menu by Chef Rahul Sharma. This is the fifth edition of Mash and the focus is on ‘leaving no scraps behind. For this ARAKU opens its house for 25 to 30 guests, who will be treated with a menu featuring seven plates!

On April 14th, 7pm. Call 7993989888 for bookings and detals.

***

Time to disco

Shake your legs at this roller disco party. The event will feature upbeat funk and rock music along with classical disco hits for skaters to groove. There will also be a specially-curated menu American cuisine, cocktails and more.

At Hard Rock Cafe, St Mark’s Road, April 16, 6pm. Call 6122 4722 for entry fee and details.

***

On a musical note

Rehmat-e-Nusrat will perform in Bengaluru. Featuring Sarvjeet Tamta (lead vocals and harmonium), Sanjay (tabla), Anubhav, Kamlesh, Rohit and Deepak (backing vocals), they will present Sufi, qawwali and ghazals. Tickets on https://windmills-india.com

On April 14 and 15 at Windmills, Whitefield, 9.30pm.

***

Movie night

Ovensay, Richmond Town, presents Rooftop Movie Nights, where you can watch a classic movie and dig into their vast menu. The movie that will be screened this week is Cruella — a 2021 American crime comedy film based on the character Cruella de Vil from Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians.

On April 14, 7pm. Call 99804 40104 for details and bookings.

***

Double the joy

Madhulita Mohapatra and Nrityantar Dance Ensemble will present two dance productions – a dance ballet on Ramayana and Shoonya to Sufi. Tickets costing ₹500 are at the venue and BookMyShow.

On April 16, 3.30pm and 7.30pm at Jagriti, Whitefield.

***

Act it out

Tahatto’s 1-Weekend Theatre workshop for Beginners, Act One, is open to those aged 17 years and above. Fee is ₹4,499. Register on https://pages.razorpay.com/actone2023

On April 15 and 16, at Atta Galatta. .

***

On a higher plane

The book, Following a Prayer by philosopher-author Sundar Sarukkai will be released by artiste Krishna Prasad.

On April 14 at Bookworm, 6pm. Entry is free.

