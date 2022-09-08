Bengaluru, this weekend

An evening with ‘Purpose’

Foxtrot Marathahalli presents The Foxy Friday with the band — The Purpose — on September 9, 8 pm onwards. The band started its journey in 2018 and is an acoustical fusion Bollywood, Sufi band based out of Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

The artistic line up has Adityaveer singh (guitar and vocals as a frontman), Girish Gowardhan (drums and percussion), Sanjay RS (keyboard) and Akash (bass guitar). They have performed across cities and also for Government bodies such as the DRDO and Indian Air Force. Entry is free.

Contact Foxtrot in Marathahalli, Outer Ring Road, on 9108136001/2 for more details.

***

ADVERTISEMENT

Tribute to KK

Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, in association with Alive India, presents a tribute concert — Sing For KK — on September 10, 6.30 pm. Bollywood singers Kunjal Ganjawala and Zubeen Garg will be a part of the event along with KK’s family members. 6:30 pm onwards .

Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru is on Thanisandra Main Road.

***

It’s vegan

Dig into this vegan special breakfast at RCB Café on September 11 between 8 am and 11.30 am. Chef Shreya Gazmer will stir up a vast spread that includes steamed baozi buns with smoked eggplant and chili oil, a gluten-free turmeric Asian wrap and spiced Mongolian tofu buns to name a few.

Call 9980999944 for reservations.

***

Learn to make sushi

Mamagoto will conduct a sushi making workshop on September 11, from 11 am to 1 pm. You will learn about sushi variants such as Mamagoto kappa maki , caterpillar, California sushi with crab sticks, crispy kale and chives uramaki and ebi tempura.

Dial 8884498760 to register. Entry is free.

***

Books, business and a fest

The eighth edition of the Bangalore Business Literature Festival will be held virtually between September 13 and 16 (5 pm to 7 pm) and at the Bangalore International Centre on Spetember 17 (11 am to 4 pm).

The Adani juggernaut, less-known mega corporate scandals, meltdown of brands like Café Coffee Day, Reliance, Jet Airways, Kingfisher Airlines, future of money, data half-truths, start-up literature — will be some of the topics covered along with converations with Indian and international authors and business leaders.

For details log on to bizlitfest.com

***

Oil free cooking

Nahata and nutritionist Vimki Giria will teach you how to cook oil free at Justbe Resto Cafe, Sadashivanagar, on September 10 between 12 pm and 3 pm. You will learn to make protein rich curd, desi cheese log, gluten-free mathri / nippat, chatpati chutney, malai kofta and kesar elaichi shrikhand among other dishes, from scratch. Call 8884163061 for details.

***

Music by Stebin Ben

Stebin Ben will perfom at Phoenix Marketcity on September 10, at 6 pm. Stebin is an Indian playback singer and performer, who hails from Bhopal. He made his debut with the song “Humein Bharat kehte hain” for the film Hotel Mumbai and has sang for films such as Shimla Mirchi and Sanak.

Go to bookmyshow and Paytm insiders for tickets.

***

Nature and workshops

Green Panther will conduct a nature journaling workshop for children at Bangalore Creative Circus on September 10 from 11 am to 1 pm. This year’s theme will be ‘Back to Basics’, which is aimed at celebrating the beauty and simplicity of nature journaling. Fee is ₹ 500, call 9727582092 for details and registrations.

***

Three days of music

The fifth Omkar Music Festival will be held in Bengaluru between September 9 and 11 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. The event is supported by Sohini Trust and will feature MD Pallavi with Iman Das on the inaugural day.

The likes of Jayteerth Mevundi, Rimpa Siva, Lalitha and Nandini Muthuswami, Saniya Patankar from Pune, Syed Adnan Salem, Snigdha DS and others will be part of the festival too. This is a fundraising event for Sponsor A Child For Education organised in association with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. Donor passes are available on bookmyshow.

***

Dance

Butterfly Talent Academy (BTA) presents “Natya” — a quarterly performance series. The event will feature a Bharathanatyam recital by Shijith Nambiar and Parvathy Menon from Chennai. “Natya” will be presented on September 6, 7.30 pm at BTA, Banaswadi. The event is open to anyone aged five years and above and tickets priced at ₹200, are available on bookmyshow.com.