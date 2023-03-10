Arts, music, food and more in Bengaluru

March 10, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

Dance of the departed

Meepao India Tour brings a unique celebration of the departed soul. Meepao is a dance form, created by choreographer Surjit Nongmeikapam, which features minimal movements. The performance invites members of the audience to join in the celebration as well. Surjit is the winner of the Ami Arts Festival Youth Award For Performing Arts in 2021.

On March 11 and 12, at Shoonya, at 4pm. Tickets on Insider and BookMyShow

***

From once upon a time

Adda 1522 launches ‘The Old Bangalore Brunch’. This will feature a selection of dishes from the oriental, continental and naati style Indian cuisines.

Every Sunday, from 1pm to 5pm at ADDA 1522, Halasuru. Call 9164441522 for reservations and details.

***

At Lahe Lahe

Be a part of Shuffle Dance, where you move and groove to the latest EDM music.

On March 10, 7.30pm.

There will be a Bollywood open style choreography dance workshop by Motley Dance Company.

On March 10, 8.30pm

The film 12 Angry Men, which explores the power of persuasion and the importance of standing up for what you believe in will be screened at Lahe Lahe.

On March 10, 7.30pm.

Listen to ‘Puppets and Stories’ by Talking Turtles Storytellers. This week it will be a hilarious adaptation of the classic The Emperor’s New Clothes!

On March 11, 11am onwards.

Attend a ‘Sound Meditation’ workshop, which uses singing bowls, gongs and chanting to bring about a meditative state to reduce stress and promote relaxation.

On March 11, 12 noon.

Bookmarks is Lahe Lahe’s reading club where you can talk about a book you are reading or discuss an author or poet who inspires you.

On March 11, 4pm.

There will be a painting workshop for adults where you will use your hands as a tool to create art. “No brushes, pencils, rules, judgement are allowed, but we just get messy with paints,” say the organisers.

On March 11, 4pm.

Mehfil-e-Roohaniyat is an evening of live music with Urdu shayari, ghazals and Bollywood songs, featuring Snehdeep, Prabhnoor and Noor. The show will be in Hindustani / Urdu with occasional translations in English. On March 11, 7.30pm.

Be a part of this open chess community called Bangalore Chess Club where you can play with everyone. You are to take your chess sets along.

On March 12, 10am.

There will be a salsa and bachata workshop by the Motley Dance Company.

Every Sunday, 2.30pm and 4pm.

Be a part of the Lahe Lahe Open Mic, where you get four minutes to express yourself. Gender no bar, genre no bar, language no bar, age no bar.

On March 12, 6pm.

This is called Stories At Sunset and is a late evening story time session for adults by Vikram Sridhar. You will get to explore stories from folklore, mythology, heritage, travel narratives and more. Event is limited to 25 people only.

On March 12, 8pm. These tickets can be booked at Townscript or by calling Lahe Lahe on 9886294444.

***

Music ‘n’ colour

Ekatvam presents the Ekatvam Holi Music Fest 2023 as part of Holi celebrations. The line-up includes Siddharth Belmannu, Kalynapuram S Aravind, HM Smitha, Akshay Anand, and Sufi artiste Mukhtiyar Ali for Hindustani music, along with Akkarai Sisters and Chilkunda Sisters for Carnatic classics.

At Bangalore Gayana Samaja, from March 10 to 12, 4pm onwards. Entry is free.

***

Workshops, reading and more at Atta Galatta

Atta Galatta presents Anjuman — a Hindi and Urdu poetry open-mic by Sourav Roy. It is open to all and you can also take your work in Hindi/ Urdu and read it out to the audience there.

On March 12, 5pm.

This stand up comedy show is called Shamik Chakrabarti Live and will feature Shamik. Tickets on BookMyShow.

On March 11, 6pm.

There will be a counselling workshop by Varun Kaul. This will be a 10-hour training program for Basic Counselling and Communication Skills, held by People’s Enrichment and Advancement Lab (PEAL). The workshop will also cover levels of empathy, multicultural sensitivity, improving self-awareness, increasing understanding of others etc. Fee is ₹4000 per person. It is open to those aged 18 years and above.

On March 11 and 12, 11am and 12 noon, respectively. Registration on https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfVxHuilucNVYgmV6O_UZbnJmdu3VqYXbvkuv1Wm26mv9PXzQ/viewform or call 9742967657

The monthly meet of the Atta Galatta Book Club features Rohini Malur. Poetry will be the focus. One can bring along a favourite poem, most hated poem, a poem you don’t understand, a poem that speaks to you, a prose poem, a free verse poem, a structured poem along for discussions.

On March 11, 3pm.

***

On Stage

Watch the play Kaakana Kote — which will be staged by Vedike Foundation as part of its year-long theatre fest called Vedike 40- CRSimha 80. The play, written by Maasthi Venkatesha Iyengar, is regarded as one of the greatest Kannada plays and revolves around the revolt of a small tribal hamlet in the deep forests.

The production was continuously staged during the 80s and 90s and were directed by ‘Nata Samrat’ CR Simha and had music by C Ashwath.

The play will be staged on March 11 at KH KalaSoudha, at 7pm. Donor passes will be available at the venue and on BookMyShow.

***

Futuristic art

There will be an AI Tech Art festival by FutureFantasic, which will comprise global artwork, performances, immersive installation, film screening and more in order to engage in a conversation about climate change.

At Ranga Shankara and Infosys Science Foundation on March 11 and 12, 10.30am onwards. For details contact Ranga Shankara.

***

Flea market

dm2buy is a platform for homegrown small businesses, which curates indie brands in fashion, lifestyle and beauty space and showcase their work through curated offline pop-ups, social media features and mobile app. They present the IRL Takeovers series, which brings homegrown arts and culture under one roof.

On March 12, 12pm onwards at SOCIAL, Koramangala. Tickets on Insider.in

***

Musical evenings

Hangover Sundays will feature DJ Sukant, who will present R&B, hip-hop, deep house, commercial and Bollywood music. Entry is free.

At Indulge by House of Commons, JP Nagar, on March 12, 8 pm.

DJ Hemanth will perform at Indulge by House of Commons. Hemanth is city-based DJ, music producer and remixer. Tickets on BookMysShow and Insider.

On March 11, 8pm at Indulge by House of Commons.

***

An evening of laughs

Tickle your funny bones with a comedy acts by Sorabh Pant, Zakir Khan, Prashasti Singh and Sapan Verma. Tickets on Insider

At Phoenix Marketcity Bengaluru, on March 11 and 12, 6pm onwards.

