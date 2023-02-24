ADVERTISEMENT

An architect and a student are beautifying public spaces in Bengaluru

February 24, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST

After painting the walls of a 100-year-old school building, and a hospital, Namitha B Ramaiah and Siddharth Kaul are looking to up the interest quotient of public spaces in Bengaluru

Shilpa Anandraj

Siddharth and Namita | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Architect and designer Namitha B Ramaiah and her collaborator, student, Siddharth Kaul, are on a mission to beautify public spaces in Bengaluru.  Namitha says, when she returned after studying architecture in Barcelona, she started exploring the city. “I studied how it influences the public. One thought I had was if these spaces can be used in a meaningful manner.”

Living in Barcelona, Namitha realised, public spaces were designed so that people could use them to the maximum. “Bengaluru also has lovely parks, lakes and vast spaces, but most of them are abandoned or unmaintained. Hence, our idea was to dedicate our weekends to make these spaces look pretty and interesting in such a manner that could draw people out of their homes to experience them.”

Namitha and Siddharth got on their social media platforms to announce beautifying projects. They got responses for donors and volunteers.

“We had a couple of people who bought us paints and brushes and about 40 volunteers, who have been a part of our beautification process, working with us on weekends.” Namitha says they make painting walls and creating art works, a community activity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As an architect with a keen eye on public spaces, Namitha believes in looking for spaces to beautify, which would also impact people’s lives”.

Some of their works | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Namitha and Siddharth have organised a painting day at the government school in Halasuru, worked on the beautification of a government school in Yelahanka and a hospital that is dedicated to COVID-19 patients.

The school in Halasuru Namitha said is in a 100-year-old building, which became their canvas while for the hospital, their theme was safety precautions. “If more people can share a similar outlook, we can have more beautiful spaces around us,” believes the arhictect, who says that she wants this idea to reach across the city so that they find more donors and volunteers. “We are open to beautifying schools parks, walls and any public space as long as there is a donor who provides the raw material. Currently we are working on getting the persmission for the ESI hospital wall in Halasuru.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US