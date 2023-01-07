Bengaluru’s weekend events

January 07, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST

Shake a leg

LVDS (Lourd Vijay’s Dance Studio), is organising a Performance Batch from January 7 as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, which will later be staged as Summer Splash. You can choose from dance styles like salsa, bachata, freestyle jive, swing and more.

The venue will be LVDS, Vasanth Nagar. Fee is ₹7500. Registrations on BookMyShow.

***

Party time

It’s called the Full Moon Party and will feature live performances that includes percussion sessions, LED and fire acts.

Head to Gold Rush Brews, KR Puram on January 8. Call 9845919032/ 9845920832 for details.

***

Paintings by Yusuf Arakkal

This art show is called ‘The Christ Series’ and is by the late artist Yusuf Arakkal. The show will feature 12 mega sized canvases portraying the life situations of Jesus.

Presented by Sara Arakkal Gallerie, the exhibition will be on from January 7 to 14 at Bangalore International Centre (BIC) between 11am and 8pm.

***

Rangapravesha

Keerthana Sathish Kumar and Swathi A will perform their Bharatanatyam rangapravesha. They are the students of Revathi Narasimhan.

They will perform on January 6, 6pm at JSS Auditorium, Jayanagar.

***

Winter bites

Dhaba Estd. 1986 Delhi has launched a ‘Dilli Ki Sardi’ menu. This limited edition of winter menu offers you dishes with sesame seeds, spinach, raddish, winter carrots and mustard and will be prepared in the traditional style.

The menu will be on till January 7 at Dhaba, Marathahalli. Call 9606463631 for details.

***

Drama on stage

Jagriti presents the Pulp Propaganda Theatre Company from Pondicherry, who will stage their play The Rebel, The Princess, The Rainbow, and The Bourgeois.

The play is a musical satire about four mannequins, a security guard and their dramatic nights behind the shutters in a textile shop.

The play will be staged on January 7 at 3.30pm and 7.30pm at Jagriti, Whitefield, and is open to those aged 12 years and above. Tickets on BookMyShow.

ADVERTISEMENT