Learn about the flowers in Bengaluru by scanning this postcard

FlippAR Go, the Bengaluru-based startup that has designed augmented reality (AR) postcards of city landmarks from KR Market to Koshy’s, has released a new set.

Called the Lockdown Series, the AR postcards feature 12 flowers found around Bengaluru, from the ubiquitous Bougainvillea to Gomphrena Globosa, also known as globe amaranth and bachelor’s button.

The postcards have been created in collaboration with Namitha BR, a designer with a background in architecture and production design.

Says FlippAR Go founder Vivek Mahaveer Jain, “We decided to make interactive postcards using the actual photos that Namitha had taken during and post the lockdown. Once scanned (with the FlippAR Go app), you can get details of the flower such as its origin, how it gets its name, and the season during which it flowers. This is a fantastic way for people, especially youngsters to become aware of different varieties of flowers.”

Referring to the recent news that the Karnataka Biodiversity Board and the BBMP will be creating a database of the flora and fauna of the city, Vivek says, “This series sort of fits into that.”

He adds, “The next series we want to do is on the trees of Bangalore. There is just an unbelievable amount of beauty with the trees and a lot of interesting things we want to bring out.”

The postcards cost ₹50 each and are available at Blossom’s Book House, Champaca Bookstore and amazon.in.