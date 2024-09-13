Lay’s X Huemn just dropped. It brings to life the vibrant colours associated with these packets of chips

In 2022, Balenciaga collaborated with Lay’s to create bags that looked like packets of chips. These debuted on the hallowed runway of the Paris Fashion Week. This year, the snack brand has teamed up with homegrown label Huemn.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the first look of the garment-heavy merchandise took place across grocery stores in Delhi in a rather innovative way. “It was a treasure hunt. We hid them in custom-made Lay’s chips packets in a few grocery stores,” says Saumya Rathor, category lead — Potato Chips, PepsiCo India, adding, “I found this idea very disruptive. We really believe that collaborations are a good way to propel the brand narrative forward.”

For Pranav Mishra, co-founder, Huemn, working on this collection, plunged him into nostalgia. “I have just turned 40, and nostalgia is such an important emotion. When you tap into that emotion, it’s a celebratory kind of feeling,” says Pranav, adding that Lay’s is an iconic pop culture brand and it is something we have grown up with.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has taken nine months of labour to deliver this 25-piece collection. Bright and quirky, it is inspired by Lay’s’ packets. “A lot of people associate Lay’s with their favourite colour. They may not say the name of the flavour but they know the colour. This brings to life the colours of the packets. A perfect combination of snack and style,” says Saumya. All these colours represent individuality, believes Pranav.

There are the oversized signature T-shirts that Huemn is known for, hoodies, and oversized shirts. Dual tone prints of ridged chips make their presence felt all over the garments. A surprise accessory drop is in the works. “There are all handcrafted pieces with conventional thread and sequin embroidery. We’ve also used screen and bubble printing,” says Pranav. The garments are named after each flavour: the orange ones are called, Hot ‘n’ Sweet Chilli, the dark green ones are Chile Lemon, then there is Cream and Onion, and the Classic Salted yellow that is Pranav’s favourite.

“Every brand has its own take on design and approach, and how we look at design. Our take is very fresh. It is one of the most vibrant collections we have done so far,” says Pranav who had earlier collaborated with Pepsi in 2019 and 2022 for Huemn’s 10th year anniversary. “The beautiful part about collaborating with legacy brands like these is that it gives boutique brands like ours an opportunity to connect with 10 people. And then they take an interest in our story,” he says.

For a brand like Huemn that aligns with sustainability, does teaming up with a junk food brand affect its ethos? “Where we have tapped into is the cultural aspect and feeling it evokes of the community. The merchandise that we have created is based on the principle of sustainability. The material is 100% cotton. It is made in limited quantities and every step of the way its hand held, right from fabric procurement to stitching,” Pranav justifies.

The Lay’s x Huemn collection is available on huemn.in. Prices start at ₹4,900.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.