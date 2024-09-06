Made in India: Range Rover Sport

Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover scored possibly the biggest coup in the Indian automotive space by announcing a Made in India Range Rover Sport. For the first time in the brand’s history, a Range Rover Sport has been made outside the UK, in a 3.0 litre petrol dynamic SE variant. The homegrown version features the legacy brand’s complete new design approach with stark, minimalist interiors, and a reductive user interface on a floating Pivi Pro 13-inch touchscreen. Other perks of this luxe SUV include cabin air purification, dynamic air suspension and adaptive off-road cruise control (which we tried out and loved), as well as digital LED headlights. This car will be delivered in India this August at a price of ₹1.4 crore.

Pocket-friendly luxury: Mercedes-Benz EQA

This month, Mercedes-Benz announced its most affordable electric SUV in the Indian market at a price tag of ₹66 lakh. The new EQA is based off the extremely popular GLA SUV, and we got to test drive the electric vehicle as a sneak preview. With a promised range of 560 kilometres in a single charge and a top-up of 400 kilometres in a 30-minute charging time, this looks like a promising model. We also love the augmented reality component integrated into the maps, which shows interactive, real-time arrows, traffic lights and indications to help navigate crowded Indian roads better. Design-wise there are a few cues that we love, like the chrome plated textured front grille. Although the backseat did feel a bit cramped, the overall package is desirable given its compact size and luxury accoutrements inside.

An Affordable GT Badge: Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport

Volkswagen India makes a bold move by democratising its highly prestigious ‘GT’ badge by slapping it onto its hugely popular compact SUV Taigun. The GT Plus Sport variant lets Taigun customers opt for a sportier drive experience, with a 1.5 litre TSI petrol engine. We can vouch for the Taigun’s engine and road handling following extensive testing, but what we are most impressed with is the sporty back design on the interiors and exteriors such as a special red GT badging, red front brake callipers, R17 black alloy wheels, matte finish accents and door handles with dark chrome. The interiors too get a delicious facelift with red ambient lights, grey stitching elements on the upholstery and sporty aluminium pedals. At ₹19.73 lakh for the top variant of the Taigun GT Plus Sport, we are fans of the VW badge.

An Anniversary Edition: Hyundai Exter Knight

The South Korean giant just launched a sporty chic version of its entry level SUV, the Exter, christened the Exter Knight. The car comes kitted with sporty red accents on the front as well as the rear tailgate, while the sides are all black. The 1.2 litre petrol engine ranges from ₹8.38 to ₹10.42 lakh, appealing to a large chunk of the price conscious Indian consumer. Hyundai has given a major lift to the sporty interiors by blending red and black, adding stitched elements to the seats and floor mats, as well as by adding black satin to the door interiors and to finish off the steering wheel design. The Knight variant has been released with five monotone and two dual-tone options.

An Indian Workhorse: Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, maker of the cult favourite mid-sized SUV, Toyota Fortuner, gives a new variant to the Indian market. The manufacturer is calling it the Fortuner Leader Edition (approx. ₹90 lakh), and comes in a 2.8 litre diesel engine, with an automatic and manual variant. While the Fortuner’s silhouette is instantly recognisable, this new variant gets a sportier front and rear bumper, while the dual-tone palette adds to the effect, placed on nifty black alloy wheels. The new variant does come with front and rear spoilers, which can be installed at a later stage, in addition to new highlights like tire pressure monitoring system and some upgrades on the interiors too.

Luxe Sedan: Next-generation BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase

The 5 Series is, in many ways, a cult sedan, dating back to 1972. This month, BMW unveils its brand new 5 Series Long Wheelbase at approx. ₹72 lakh, for the Indian market with distinct design cues outside and inside, in addition to the larger dimensions. The front of the car rethinks the signature BMW kidney grille and twin headlights, while the side silhouette features a sportier look with a sturdy shoulder line, finally ending with the redesigned read lights. On the inside, the sedan comes with a BMW curved display with a great user interface and a resolutely luxe cabin. This India variant will be released in a 2.0 litre twin-turbo petrol engine coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system, with an 8-speed automatic transmission.