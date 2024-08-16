Exploring Thiruvananthapuram city in KSRTC Swift’s ‘Nagarakazhchakal’ ride

Ever since I made Thiruvananthapuram home some 17 years ago, travelling in Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) double-decker bus has been on my wishlist. It finally materialised, thanks to KSRTC Swift’s City Ride - Nagarakazhchakal, a sightseeing trip through Thiruvananthapuram city, on an open-top electric double-decker.

A flood of reels and vlogs on social media about Nagarakazhachakal was tempting enough to book a trip. A Budget Tourism initiative of KSRTC, Nagarakazhchakal was launched in March 2024. Two high-end electric buses - one blue and the other brown - take passengers through major roads of Thiruvananthapuram from East Fort and back. The hourly trips, each two-hour long and covering 40 kilometres, start at 3pm and the last trip is at 10pm.

I had booked the ticket online for the 5pm trip and as instructed via SMS and email, arrived at East Fort 15 minutes before the scheduled time, with my colleague. I had received the contact number of the crew member on my phone by then. After a five-minute delay the bus arrived, fresh from the previous trip.

Students and families hopped in as we waited in our assigned seats on the 64-seater bus. As I wondered why the bus was not crowded, Binu T, the driver of the trip, said, “More people turn up for late evening trips. It becomes difficult to manage when all of them make a beeline for the seats on the upper deck.”

The sun was still out when the trip started and it was hot especially when it took a while for the bus to squeeze itself out from among the buses parked at the bus stand.

As we made our way through the crowded MG Road, Arun PS, the conductor, pointed out major landmarks on the route on the microphone. By then the shutterbugs were in action, clicking pictures and shooting videos.

Although the route and the places were familiar, it felt new and fresh; maybe because of the view I had from atop the bus. The city had a different vibe about it and we proceeded leaving behind several curious passers-by.

Fact file The Switch EiV22 bus was bought by the funds under Smart City Mission by Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation. They are designed and manufactured by Switch Mobility India, a subsidiary of British bus manufacturer, Ashok Leyland. Since its launch in March, over 28,000 people have travelled in the two buses, says an official with the Budget Tourism Cell of KSRTC. From April 2022 to February 2024, the KSRTC has been operating a tour package in a diesel-run open-top double-decker bus. The package was for five hours and the passengers could stop by at specific tourist spots to spend some time. The bus has now been shifted to Thalassery. Double-decker buses are believed to be introduced in the city in late 50s. Kolkata was the first Indian city to get a double-decker, followed by Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.

We covered Palayam, LMS, Museum, Kanakakkunnu and Vellayambalam stretch to reach Kowdiar from where the bus reversed and returned to Palayam. Then it took a right turn from the signal at Ayyankali Hall to proceed towards General Hospital Junction, Pattor and Pettah to reach Chakka and from there straight to Shanghumukham. Throughout the trip, the staff kept cautioning those who were standing to be careful about branches of trees and electric lines.

Since no photography or videography is allowed near the airport area, we gave our phones a break as the bus proceeded along the road near the runway. “Earlier we were allowed to take photographs and I had taken one of a flight taking off,” said Ayne Mary from Malappuram, doing her postgraduation at the University of Kerala, Karyavattam campus. She was on the bus with her batchmates, Aliya Shajahan and Merlin Saji.

It was dusk by then and as if on cue everyone was up on their feet. For me, it was the most exhilarating part of the journey — watching the world go by, with the breeze on my face.

By then the three girls were dancing their heart out, passing on their playlist to the conductor.

“This part of the trip is worth it...” said Ramachandran S, a former government official from Malappuram who was in the city with a couple of friends to take part in a protest. “Our train is only at 8pm and so we thought of making most of the time we had here,” he said.

Soon we were back at Chakka and it was time to hit the bypass. It was indeed a ‘breezy’ ride along the smooth stretch as the bus proceeded towards Lulu Mall and went past it before taking a U-turn to come back.

By then the evening lights had come on and the traffic was heavy. It took some time for the bus to reach Eenchakkal junction and then take Attakkulangara route to East Fort.

It was 7pm by then. The next batch was waiting to board and it was time for us to say goodbye to each other and the crew.

Ticket rates are ₹200 per head for the upper deck and ₹100 for the lower deck. Book your tickets on onlineksrtc.swift.com or take them before starting the trip.