Korean cuisine at Conrad

June 23, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and India, Conrad Bengaluru has curated a menu, crafted by renowned chefs from Conrad Seoul — Chef Lee and Chef Kim, along with Chef Indra of Conrad Bengaluru. The menu features delicacies like Daeha Muchim (prawn salad with pine nut sauce), Ganjang Lobsterjang (soy-marinated lobster), Chamchi-Hwae Dupbap (mixed rice with tuna sashimi) and more. The national drink of Korea, Soju, a traditionally crafted beverage made from part rice and part vodka, is available in flavours such as strawberry, blueberry and classic.

On till June 26 at MIKUSU, Conrad Bengaluru; ₹3,000 plus taxes onwards, for two (à la carte); for reservations, call +9188844 00194, +9180221 44352.

