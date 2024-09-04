An online venture in Thiruvananthapuram provides printed ‘pookkalam’ designs and fresh flowers

Planning to lay a pookkalam (floral carpet) this Onam but don’t have the patience, time or skill to draw the design? Koottu, an online venture run by a group of friends, has launched printed pookkalam designs. Stick or place the design on the floor and arrange the flowers. If needed, Koottu will supply fresh flowers too.

Koottu is the brainchild of Lavanya V and her group of friends and family. “I work with a company in Technopark. We tried this last year during the Onam celebration in our office. There are five blocks in our office building and we had to lay the floral carpets in all the blocks. Since it was a time-consuming affair, we thought of using printed designs. The idea was appreciated. We saved time and the pookkalams were also neat. So this year, we thought of making it a business venture,” says Lavanya.

The prints are available in three sizes — mini (two feet), regular (three feet) and mega (five feet). “Each size has three different patterns. But we can customise the designs. For example, some want to include the company logo in the design. We can also give prints of larger sizes,” she adds.

Although the plan was to deliver the prints and flowers only in Thiruvananthapuram, Lavanya says that they already have orders from Kannur, Thrissur, Palakkad, Ernakulam, Bengaluru and Mumbai. “We ship the prints across the country. There was a request for international shipment too but we didn’t take it up,” Lavanya says.

Lavanya adds that Koottu would not have succeeded but for the support of her husband, Vimal A, family and friends such as Chithra S, Abhijith SS, Reshma MN, Aswathy PG, Aaba Kiran and Mafia Entertainments who are working behind the scenes.

The designs are finalised by the whole team. For Lavanya, an engineer, what came in handy was her experience of taking part in pookkalam laying competitions.

Basic colours — white, yellow, orange, red and violet are used in the patterns.

The prints can be either fixed with a tape or simply kept on the floor. They can be reused as well. Rates, inclusive of the cost of the flowers, are ₹499 (mini), ₹899 (regular) and ₹2,299 (mega). But this amount will vary depending on the rates of the flowers.

The prints have designs with or without colours. Coloured prints with no flowers cost ₹200 (two feet), ₹275 (three feet) and ₹500 (five feet), excluding shipping charges.

“When we deliver flowers, we ensure that only the required amount is provided. Usually we end up buying excess flowers; we want to do away with that wastage,” she says.

Meanwhile, many have criticised them on their Instagram handle for making a business out of a traditional practice. “We were expecting that. Our view is that it is better than not laying a pookkalam at all for Onam because it is an integral part of the festival. Some people skip it for want of time and patience. We are doing this for those who wish to hold on to the tradition. Also, we are providing fresh flowers and not artificial ones. “

Koottu aims to bring seasonal products at affordable rates for each festival. Currently they are focussing on festivals in Kerala.

Place orders at @koottu_kerala.