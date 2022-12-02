Kochi’s running clubs prepare for the upcoming Spice Coast Marathon on December 4

December 02, 2022 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

“Stop telling someone they don’t look like a runner. Runners don’t have one look.”

This post on the FB page of Soles of Cochin Kerala (SOCK) is encouraging people to shed their inhibitions and start running. It is one of their latest initiatives — among various activities like blindfold running, running backwards, village runs and others — which they had planned before COVID-19. Founded in 2013, the club is set to conduct the Spice Coast Marathon, Kerala’s popular running event, on December 4.

“In the decade after the club was founded, the number of runners in Kochi and Kerala has increased phenomenally and satellite clubs with their own character and activities have sprung up,” says Ramesh Kanjilimadhom, one of the founders of Soles of Cochin Kerala.

This year, over 6,000 people will participate in the event, which has been instrumental in creating a vibrant running culture in Kerala.

Women onboard

“Soles is the parent body based out of Edappally. Runners could not participate in runs originating there and be back in time for the office; that led to localities having their own groups,” says Meenakshi Shankar, who founded the Tripunithara Royal Runners in 2013 when the city hosted the first international half marathon. With over 34 women in the group of 90, she says the challenge is to get more women on board. “We have two women in their 60s, we are now actively encouraging women to shed their inhibitions about their physique and run for a healthy life.”

Promoting Village runs

The Aluva-based Periyar Runners, , initiated a half marathon called the Kadungalloor Village Run and also organises the only timed 10-kilometre Periyar River Run. Abdul Manaf, one of the founders, says, “We have more than 100 members, both women and men. We run thrice a week: Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. We begin at 5.30 am from Kadungallur and take the route to Vazapuzha.” With many members from the IT industry, they have an average of 15-20 regulars on weekdays. Earlier the group ran at the Aluva Manappuram Shiva Kshethram grounds but changed the venue to UC College after the 2018 floods.

The office-goers’ run

The Panampilly Nagar Runners (PNR) run through the busiest roads in the heart of the city. Wearing t-shirts of the same colour, the group has nurtured an identity that has “attracted attention and brought the curious into the group,” says Aelred Jude who founded the club in 2018 along with his colleague Baiju Lawrence; both work in a multinational company.

“We started with five members and are now over 200,” he adds. The run generally starts at 5.15 am but the group coordinates timings through social media. In the evenings, members also meet for a Yoga or martial arts session. “Everybody can run; it’s an instinct within us,” says Aelred who, in 2019, did the 100-mile Longowal to Jaisalmer run. His advice for long-distance running is to “reduce speed and take small steps.”

Running and Cycling

The Chathiath-based Queensway Riders and Runners (Team QR) was founded in 2019 by Libin Sebastian and his business partner Patrick Mathew. The club, with over 85 members has a riding wing too. It conducts 10-kilometre runs twice a week from the Queensway waterfront to Gandhi Statue and back. Libin champions running for health and also because it is inexpensive. “You only need good shoes,” he says. He is looking forward to participating in the Goa Marathon on December 11 after the Spice Coast Marathon.

Into social activities

“Running has made a big difference in our lives,” says Majru T.A., who founded Fort Cochin Runners in 2019. The group, which started with seven runners now has almost 100 members on its roll, and is preparing to conduct the Carnival Run on December 18 in Fort Kochi.

The run begins daily at 6 am from Fort Kochi: they cover eight to 10 kilometres on weekdays and run 20-25 kilometres on weekends. Their favourite routes are Willingdon Island and the coastal route to Kanammaly. On weekends, they end up having tea or breakfast at a member’s home. “Bonding over it has led to many other group activities like beach cleaning and charity work too,” adds Majru. Anish Abdilazeez, a Master on a ship and an early member of the group, says that this group has many daily wage workers as members. He recalls a runner’s wife telling him that the activity had given her husband new friends and a new meaning to life.

Spice Coast Marathon Date: December 4, 2022 Categories: Marathon (42.2 kilometres), Half Marathon (21.1 kilometres), Fun Run (5 kilometres). Start time: 3:30 a.m. for Marathon; 4:30 a.m. for Half Marathon; and 7 a.m. for Fun Run Start and finish location: Marine Drive Helipad Ground, Kochi Flag-off: Sachin Tendulkar