In the top 10

Kochi has a rare and distinctive culture. It is old; it is contemporary. It serves kappa with the same ease as it serves caviar. While its galleries hold precious works of art, the streets speak through their graffiti-covered walls.

So, it is not surprising that Kochi has been listed among the top cities to visit in 2020 by popular travel book publishers Lonely Planet, along with Salzburg, Cairo, La Paz and others.

President of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, Kerala Chapter, Sejoe Jose, says the city’s five attributes — art, food, history, adventure, storytelling — contribute to its international appeal.

MetroPlus speaks to locals to rediscover Kochi’s most fascinating advantages.

Cultural spaces

Smitha Nair, story educator,

Marigold Creative

The city has many cultural spaces that are still out of the traveller’s route, like the moffusil areas of Mulanthuruthy and Kangarappady. There are several interesting things that are taking place around the city, like urban forestry and permaculture farming, which can be explored. There are almost 10-12 museums that are little-known but exist here. They can all be brought on the tourist map. What’s best about Kochi is the fact that the city is open to experimentation. There are takers for storytelling acts, comic acts. These are contemporary introductions to an existing old world.

Kochi Muziris Biennale

Bara Bhaskaran, artist

Kochi’s uniqueness lies in its four-decade-old colonial history. The vestiges of its chequered colonial past still exist, in the culture, language and food. This is what sets it apart, both in essence and appearance. It was an old port, and it is a new port as well that facilitates a cultural exchange. When people come and go, they contribute to the city’s evolving character. This constant give and take reflects in a new, vibrant culture the city has today, which includes art, food and people’s attitudes. Today, it is one of the cities in India where artists get venues to exhibit their work. The Kochi Muziris Biennale has created a new wave of art appreciation, which the city did not have until a few years ago.

A hospitable lot

Commander Sam T Samuel, MD, Kalypso Adventures

It is the people that make all the difference. We tend to overlook this very spirit of the people, which is warm and welcoming as far as a tourist is concerned. Most of the travellers who visit Kochi would have been to other parts of India as well, and they all have great feedback about the local people. I think that is one aspect about ourselves that we have not realized yet. The hospitality of the people combined with nature and history is the appeal of Kochi.

Precious heritage

KJ Sohan, Former mayor and history buff

Kochi has many things going for it, but insensitive development projects like the Water Metro planned at a heritage zone will destroy the fragility of the area. The destruction of the historic Parade Ground, and the flooding of St Francis church due to erroneous development are very serious matters. The authorities need to address these, we now have to live up to the certification.

Boost for tourism

Edgar Pinto, Proprietor of Old Harbour Hotel

It is an achievement for the city. Such a prestigious listing will bring travellers from within India and Kerala to the city. We as residents have the responsibility to keep our city clean, provide good infrastructure and ensure that visitors feel they have truly visited God’s Own Country.

Unforgettable sunsets

Ayaz Salim, Founder, French Toast

Personally, the most fascinating thing about Kochi are the dramatic sunsets. I think being able to experience good sunsets is a luxury for people living in urban areas surrounded by buildings.