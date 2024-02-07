GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kochi-based Swiss designer Vanessa Meister showcases portraits of 100 women

Kochi-based Swiss designer Vanessa Meister’s recent exhibition, ‘Woman’, challenged traditional beauty standards, sparking discussions on gender and identity

February 07, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

Anasuya Menon
One of the portraits from Vanessa Meister’s ‘Woman’

One of the portraits from Vanessa Meister’s ‘Woman’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kochi-based Swiss designer and creative consultant Vanessa Meister brought 100 of her portraits together in a show, ‘Woman’, held recently at the David Hall Art Gallery in Fort Kochi.

The portraits turned the conventional concept of beauty on its head. “All these women I have painted have different features, types of hair, nose shapes and expression. Some have make-up on, some don’t. One even has a moustache! The idea is to move away from the stereotypical ways in which women are depicted in the public domain and offer a broader perspective,” says Vanessa. 

Vanessa Meister

Vanessa Meister | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Through her work, she hopes to open up discussions around gender in a creative way. 

She painted these portraits during the initial lockdown months, exploring the meaning of being a woman in this day and age in India or anywhere in the world. The original portraits are painted in acrylic on canvas of different sizes – from 4ft x 6ft to 10 x12 inches – and are interactive, containing 3D elements such as embroidery and jewellery.

Sixteen of these portraits were used in a rug Vanessa designed for Neytt, a home furnishings brand by Cherthala-based company Extraweaves in 2021. The 5ft x 8ft rug, titled ‘Women Power’, was showcased at Fiere Inde, an exhibition of luxury furniture and decor brands in New Delhi the same year. It was also shown at the India Design ID in New Delhi. “I am happy to haven been able to show my work in Kochi; it was my first formal exhibition in the city and it is an important theme,” she says.

The rug Vanessa designed for Neytt

The rug Vanessa designed for Neytt | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As an extension of her project on women, she had also brought out a set of playing cards with these images. One side of the card carries the portrait and the other, a word. The words, ranging from ‘love’ to ‘work’, ‘pleasure’, ‘divorce’, ‘independence’, can be used as a starting point for a discussion among a group of people. It is up to the players to make up the rules as they go along, says Vanessa. 

The playing cards that are part of the project

The playing cards that are part of the project | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“This project aims to question gender and identity in a personal, fun and impactful way,” says Vanessa.

Vanessa has lived in Kochi since 2010 and much of her inspiration is fuelled by the colours and the character of the city. Her work, which  covers art, design and fashion, is defined by the bold use of colour and is often a combination of analog and digital techniques.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.