Kochi-based social enterprise, Oorjja, launches financial calendar designed by differently-abled students

March 19, 2024 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST

Do you usually remember to file your Income Tax returns on time? Or keep track of your routine financial compliance dates? A unique financial year calendar, launched by Oorjja, a social enterprise working to empower the differently-abled in Kochi, aims to help you with this.

While the desktop calendar from April 2024 to March 2025 is largely useful for official purposes, it can be used by individual taxpayers as well. The first batch of calendars received a huge response from accounting firms. The calendar, which marks GST returns, TDS payments, professional tax and PF/ESI deposits, will be useful for students of finance as well.

Designed by the students at Oorjja, the first batch of calendars was a huge success, says SS Jayasankar, founder of Oorjja. “We received orders from a chartered accountant’s CA office and a Government office as well,” he says.

Designed by the hearing impaired students at Oorjja, with guidance from finance and design mentors, the calendar was customised for organisations that placed bulk orders. The proceeds were divided amongst the students.

Established in 2018, Oorjja has been offering skill training programmes to young people with hearing impairment. Today, it has grown to offer multiple employment-oriented programmes for the differently-abled community. This includes a seed funding and mentoring start-up as well.

For enquiries, contact: 9061232333.

