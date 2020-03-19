Kerala Police ‘hand washing’ video has gone viral

19 March 2020 13:49 IST

The video educates on the safe method of washing hand as prescribed by World Health Organisation (WHO)

Six Kerala Police personnel, in full uniform, wearing masks dance to Nanjamma’s ‘Kalakatha...’ song from the film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Posted on the State Police Media Centre Facebook page, it is the Kerala Police version of the ‘handwashing’ song.

The video has gone viral and has already been shared (at the time of writing) more than 37,000 times after it was posted on March 17. The 1 minute 24 second video shows how to wash one’s hands, even as the personnel move to the very popular song.

Cautioning against panicking, the post informs people that they have the support of the police force. Earlier, the State government posted a scene from the film Baahubali, showing the lead character breaking a chain. As it breaks ‘Break The Chain’ flashes across the screen.

The Kerala Police has been actively participating in the campaign against the Novel Coronavirus.

“We knew that this was going to be something big when it got 400 shares in the initial three minutes alone. But we never imagined the kind of response it evoked in the hours since then and it has even attracted the attention of international media agencies like BBC, Reuters, AFP etc. Our nine-member team conceived and executed it in just over three hours. The collective brainstorming over something different to attract public attention led us to the idea of a dance video though none of the six who eventually performed the number had ever danced before even during their campus lives. The song was selected since it was easier to choreograph the steps. We plan to bring out more such informative videos in the days to come but it will be tough to best the response this video has evoked. Everyone from the chief minister and the finance minister to the State Police Chief has appreciated our efforts,” said V.P. Pramod Kumar, Deputy Director, State Police Media Centre