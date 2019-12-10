The sound from the anklets

Kathak in Kerala? You heard it right.

We have now opened up to the bols and tatkars of Kathak. As far as the cultural landscape of Kerala is concerned, Mohiniyattam and Bharathanatyam still enjoy pride of place. But interest in Kathak has gone up in the past few years.

Today, students are willing to fly down their teachers from North Indian cities. In Thrissur, the Kolkata-based dancer Rajib Ghosh, a disciple of Rajendra Gangani, arrives every month to teach a batch of 20. In Kochi, Deepa Kartha, a Malayali , has been teaching Kathak for almost ten years.

“I have around 35 students,” says Deepa who runs classes at her institute, Rudra Performing Arts Centre at Thammanam as well as at Jainika School of Dance, in Panampilly Nagar. A disciple of the renowned dancer Parvati Dutta, Deepa could be a pioneer in Kerala’s Kathak classes. Trained in Bharathanatyam, Mohiniyattam and Kuchipudi besides Kathak, Deepa has been giving solo Kathak recitals for the past five years.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Monisa Nayak, the well-known Kathak dancer from New Delhi runs a branch of her Delhi-based dance school, Khanak Institute of Performing Arts. Married to the Thiruvananthapuram-based light designer Sreekanth, she divides her time between Thiruvananthapuram and New Delhi.

“I started regular classes in Thiruvananthapuram from May, 2017,” says Monisa. “Earlier, Kathak workshops used to be held in Kerala by many senior artistes, including my Guruji (Rajendra Gangani),” says Monisa, who began regular classes from home.

However, observing the interest increase in number of students, she decided to open a branch of Khanak in Thiruvananthapuram. Now Monisa conducts six classes every month for which she comes down from Delhi.

Currently she has total of 40 students, of which five are men. One of the students comes all the way from Kozhikode and another one from Kochi.”

Monisa introduces students to a range of related subjects like basics of Hindustani music, stage lighting concepts, Odissi dance and choreography. She is planning a theatre workshop too.

Rajib Ghosh, however, does not have his own space in Thrissur. He uses rented spaces like the Thekke Madom. After he found a number of interested students who asked him to continue his classes, Rajib decided to open a branch of his institution, Kathak Kala Kendra. His students appear for the Kathak Diploma and P G Diploma courses conducted by Chandigarh-based Pracheen Kala Kendra.

“Now there are 20 students, including those who appear for PG Diploma and Diploma,” he says. Ghosh is planning to open classes in Ottappalam and Kozhikode as well.

He agrees that though Malayalis are too exposed to the dances of North India, they do have a knowledge of Hindustani music. “During a performance in Palakkad, I’d noted that many from the audience kept the rhythm of the taal I was performing.”

Mayoora Sangeetha Nritha Vidyalaya, another Thrissur-based dance school, has announced Kathak classes conducted by Divya Ghogale,affiliated to the Degree and Diploma courses offered by Pracheen Kala Kendra.

Though Kathak is not officially part of the youth festival dances , it can be performed as a part of ‘Other Classical Dance Forms’ at the University level in M G University.