30 June 2020 15:59 IST

Go-Karting at Funplex in Thiruvananthapuram flags off the city’s first karting circuit. The soft launch is on July 1

Gear up for some fun as karting drives in to the Kerala capital! A scaled-down format of the motorsport is set to be flagged off in Thiruvananthapuram on July 1 at Funplex at the Akkulam-Ulloor road by the NH bypass. First such facility in the city, the venture ‘Go-Karting’ is set up by three engineer-friends Mithun Mullassery, Shameem E S and Ananthu Anil.

“This is a soft launch as we are taking it slow because of the COVID-19 situation. The outdoors track features a 320-m long serpentine circuit with several turns,” says Mithun, adding that this is the first outdoors karting circuit in Kerala.

The trio says they developed a passion for motorsport early on and experienced karting hands-on in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, which inspired them introduce it to their hometown.

Karts on the circuit at Go-Karting at Funplex in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As part of the soft launch, Go-Karting introduces five 200-CC petrol engine karts of various hues. The team plans to add more karts at a later stage. The facility is open to those above eight.

Having a drift-style circuit with turns, the karts can be driven only at a “slow to moderate” pace and Mithun says driver safety measures in place include compulsory wearing of seatbelt and helmet, exteriors “shields” for the karts and circuit enclosure with sandbag-filled tyre barricades painted blue and white for easy visibility. Two mechanics will be present to address any mechanical snags.

A view of the circuit at Go-Karting at Funplex in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Keeping in mind physical distancing norms and safe hygiene practices in view of the pandemic, Shameem says precautionary measures are taken at the facility. “Participants are encouraged to bring their own helmets if they feel like and two-wheeler helmets pass muster. Otherwise, they are provided with head caps along with our in-house helmets, gloves and mask. Exterior and interior of karts are sanitised after every race/drive,” says Shameem, adding that seating arrangements for waiting participants are arranged in line with physical distancing protocol.

(From left) Mithun Mullassery, Shameem E S and Ananthu Anil | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Charges for a drive of five laps is ₹349 per person, with an introductory offer of ₹449 for 10 laps, which include fuel and driving gear. Go-Karting is open from 10 am to 7 pm. Contact: 9061677768