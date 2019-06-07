Making memories in silk

Kanakavalli is back in town with an exhibition of its bridal, heirloom, all-day drapes, and embellished Kanjivarams.

“We received excellent response when we were here in March,” says Ganesh Shanmugam, the expo manager, “And Madurai market is growing for us.”

Every woman perhaps has a Kanjivaram in her wardrobe as part of her trousseau or one handed down by her mother or paati. But her love for this rich silk never ceases, especially when S Ahalya brings her brand that holds on to the traditional flavour.

At Urban Spice Gallery, where the saris are neatly stacked in transparent covers and opened only when you mention your requirement such as budget and the occasion, I find it difficult to take my eyes off the most expensive range under the Party Wear section. The three exclusive pieces in black and peach with a shimmer of gold and a bluish grey with silver zari are stunning; their price tag reads ₹90,000!

Shopping for weddings is a perennial affair and the brand has introduced a new bridal collection in pastel shades, each of which is gracious and unique.

Be it the light pink and peach combination, or sea green or soft blue, they all stand out not only for the contemporary look but for their traditional designs as well. These are priced at ₹70,000 upwards.

The only piece under Kanakavalli’s Vault series in the exhibition hall is a bright purple one. The series comprises beautifully embellished heirloom Kanjivarams with horizontal stripes in golden zari focussing on the weaves and patterns of the past. The range is priced at ₹35000.

There is lot to see and explore under the 9 to 9 section which comprises all day drapes and the soft Mandanila collection lighter in weight that’s modern as well as traditional.

The silken weaves are all handcrafted. Each sari is a classic with its motifs, layouts, dramatic borders, colour palette, and the geometry of checks. Prices start from ₹8000.

Where: @ Urban Spice Gallery, 472-473 K K Nagar

Time:Till June 9; 11 am to 8 pm