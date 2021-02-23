Watch | Kalaripayattu gains popularity online

23 February 2021 15:22 IST

A video on Kalaripayattu, classes for which are seeing many takers online

Kalaripayattu is an ancient martial art that originated in peninsular India as a part of military training for warriors. Kalaripayattu is derived from the words ‘Kalari,’ which means “a place, threshing floor, or battlefield,” and ‘Payattu,’ which means to “exercise in arms or practice.” It is today used for everything from self-defence and becoming self-aware and alert, to a way of losing weight and flexibility training.

The martial art form is seeing a resurgence through Zoom classes, while its Instagram-worthy visuals and fitness aspects will only grow its popularity.



