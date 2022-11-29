Just being Janhvi

November 29, 2022 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST

Janhvi Kapoor was in Hyderabad for the Blender’s Pride glassware fashion tour and walked for Amit Aggarwal last Saturday. Taking to The Hindu MetroPlus ahead of the show, the young actor, looking elegant in a printed kurta-straight pants suit, says, “I was not sure about doing ramp walks. However, I was always eager and excited to face the lights and the camera. After my first few ramp walks, I was quite confident and started enjoying it. ”

This is the second time Janhvi is walking for Blender’s Pride glassware fashion tour. “In 2019-2020, I walked for the first time as their showstopper. Amit’s style and fashion sense is all about working with sustainable materials, I am looking forward to what I will wear” says Janhvi who prefers to take it easy and go with comfortable clothing when not working.

The actor who is also the hot favourite of A-list designers however, says she was a bundle of nerves and excited at the same time when she first walked the ramp.

Janhvi is now waiting for the release of Baawal opposite Varun Dhawan. Her recent movie Mili had won her appreciation. Talking about movies and her exposure to the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam movie industries, the actor says watching films in those languages was one of the things they did as a family. “It is also because dad as a filmmaker was constantly looking at buying film rights for Hindi remakes. It was one of the most engaging things we did as a family. We would watch movies, then listen to mum and dad and talk about movie characters and whether it would be a good idea to remake it or not,” she adds.

Janhvi has been vocal about her wish to act opposite Telugu actors, especially Vijay Deverakonda. Her wish list is quite long. She says “NTR Jr, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, I’d like to work with all of them. They are so talented and the kind of movies that come out from the Telugu industry are huge. One of my all-time favourite Telugu movies is Bommarillu featuring Genelia and Sidharth. I must’ve watched it several times. I also loved Pokiri and Janata Garage. NTR Jr is such a fine actor.”

After Baawal, Janhvi’s next release is Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkumar Rao.

