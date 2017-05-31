Judging feline beauties

Adilah Roose, from Malaysia, loves cats. In fact, her love for these feline pets is so intense that she travels across countries as a judge for cat competitions. Roose, who is a highly decorated Catary Founder and the first one to have Catary of Distinction in Malaysia, was in Bengaluru for the Fourth Bangalore Pet Show - 2017.

She won the hearts of pet (cat) lovers and haters alike with her passion for the furry creatures. The way she described them, handled them and spoke about each of their characters, was not only educative for non-cat lovers, but also made a hardcore cat hater’s heart melt. She talks to MetroPlus about her life as a ‘cat judge’.

Is there a specific training that one has to do to become a judge?

There is a strict criteria to become a CFA (The Cat Fanciers’ Association) judge, and I hope to become a fully licensed CFA Allbreed judge in the near future. I have only been judging fun shows where there is no definite criteria for the assessment of the cats except for health, temperament and grooming.

What did you feel about the pet show in Bengaluru where you were one of the judges?

The cat show was well-presented. There will, of course, be much room for improvement, and not just in the presentation of the cats. I did not have the time to see the other parts of the pet expo, but what little I did, I enjoyed much.

Why do you think most people prefer dogs as pets and not cats?

In India, it seems to be the norm for people to prefer dogs over cats. Perhaps it is merely a cultural thing. Cats are often misunderstood because they are independent.

What do you love most about cats?

Their sheer elegance, beauty and most of all, their individuality. They would be human, almost, if they could speak.

What is the most challenging part of being a judge?

Explaining to pet owners what I am really looking for in the cats during competitions.