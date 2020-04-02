A bit of magic during Coronavirus lockdown: JK Rowling launches ‘Harry Potter At Home’

Potterheads, assemble. Very few things would have offered an escape so wondrous as the JK Rowling’s world of wizards and witches for you. Thirteen years after the final Harry Potter book, there are numerous things — movies, plays, etc — about the franchise that you still probably enjoy.

Add one more to the list now. Author JK Rowling, on Wednesday, launched a new section, especially for children, in the Harry Potter website, Wizarding World.

https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/1245320037356929025

The section, called Harry Potter at Home, has a number of resources related to the world famous franchise, including free access to the audiobook (by Audible) of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first of the seven-book series. It also has articles, puzzles and videos, made available by publishers Bloomsbury and Scholastic.

“Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we're on lockdown might need a bit of magic,” Rowling tweeted, whilst announcing the launch.

“For over twenty years now, Hogwarts has been an escape for all — for readers and fans, young and old,” the Wizarding World website added in a post introducing the platform.

“During the strange times we now find ourselves in, we want to welcome you back to Hogwarts, where you will find a friendly retreat for you, your family and those you are caring for.”