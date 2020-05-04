Turning trash into priceless gifts

As a child, J A Radhika’s favourite TV programme was an art and craft show called MAD. She did not miss a single episode and faithfully made whatever was shown on screen. “That is how I fell in love with craft. I would spent hours making gifts for my classmates,” she recollects. The simple joys of childhood were about to change for Radhika when she was in class IV. “I had a fall in the playground and fractured my leg. I kept falling and injuring myself and I learnt that I suffer from a rare bone disease that makes my bone extremely soft,” says the 20-year-old from Coimbatore.

Radhika had to discontinue her studies and has been home bound since then. “I was sad and depressed,” she says. But she started to do craft again in 2017. “I watched a video on how to make a wall hanging out of upcycled paper and tried it out. It came out well and I hung it in my living room.” Soon friends and relatives began asking her to make some for them too. “I was overjoyed as people offered to pay me for my work. I then knew that I could make a business out of it,” she says.

After a few months, Radhika wanted to explore more crafts and her brother, Raj Mohan suggested that she try to make dolls. “He also gave me a few tutorial videos from the internet for my reference.” It took her a few trials to get it right. “The first doll that I made looked odd. I did not get the proportions right but I figured it out after a few attempts.” Raj posted photographs of these dolls on his social media page and she got several orders online. “Most of my customers wanted customised pieces and I change the accessories and colour of the clothes to suit their requirement. I recently made a Krishna and Radha. But my favourite is the classic African dolls with their dark skin colour and bright clothes,” she says.

Radhika uses old newspapers for her dolls and each takes three hours to be made. “I usually make them in my room after breakfast. All I need to make the doll is paper, scissors, glue and paint.” To make the dolls work waterproof, she applies a coat of varnish after it is painted. “I also add metallic wires inside the doll to make the structure stronger,” she explains. Radhika has sold around 500 dolls so far. “Most of my orders are from within the state. I have also sent a few to the US and Sri Lanka.”

The biggest change that craft has brought in Radhika’s life is financial stability. “I no longer have to depend on my parents. I am now home-schooled and I can buy books and other stationery with my own money. It has given me a lot of confidence.” Now, during the lockdown, she is busy finishing pending orders. “I have done 30 dolls in this month. I will ship them after the lockdown. I have also tried bottle art where I upcycle old glass bottles. I paint on them and make them into vases and showpieces.” In the future, Radhika plans to add paper baskets and pen holders to her product list. “I plan to make popular cartoon characters soon.”

Price ranges from ₹180-₹700 for a doll. Visit https://www.facebook.com/radhikaja99 on Facebook or call 9791515994 to order.