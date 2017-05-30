Inflate imagination

There was a ship on display at Phoenix Marketcity. And not just any ship, a pirate ship. What’s even more special about this is the fact that the entire thing was made out of balloons.

Kobi Kalimian, founder of Kobi Balloons, has been making magic out of balloons for the past five years. “Making sculptures out of balloons was not my passion five years ago. Now it gives me so much happiness!” says Kobi, who used to be a salesman at a telecommunications company in Israel.

he says the inspiration was completely incidental. “One day I saw a balloon artist back in Israel and he was making brilliant things with the balloons he had. I was inspired.” Kalimian also holds a prestigious Certified Balloon Artist (CBA) Qualatex certification. One of his renowned balloon structures is a 27 metre high dove, which he made in Israel representing world peace.

The pirate ship he made here is 13 feet tall, 23 feet long and 8 feet wide. “It could easily be eleven thousand.” He says when asked about the number of balloons used. The work on this particular project took two days to finish. His good friend and accomplished balloon artist Yosef Naim has helped him out on all the structures he has made in India. The ship also features a few pirates, a treasure chest and even a sail which has a skull symbol on it.

“The strings you see on top, they are there because the balloons are too heavy. All these balloons are blown using an electric pump, and they are not helium. So if they are not tied they will fall down,” he says pointing at the synthetic strings holding the ship in place.

The structures are not made with normal balloons. These special balloons blow into two adjoining spheres, which make it easier for them to attach to each other. No form of glue is used, they are either bent or tied. The ship he made in Bengaluru was his 12th structure in India, in a journey that began at Phoenix High Street in Mumbai, where he had made balloon structures of dinosaurs, 40 foot tall dragons, pirates and a giant octopus.

“I did more than a few structures in Mumbai. And there I wasn’t working alone either. There were two people, Indian balloon artists, who helped me in Mumbai. They were very nice to me and helped me a lot with my structure,” he says.

“I began with making party hats out of balloons for small private parties. And then I moved to making bigger structures, watching videos on YouTube. Slowly I came up with my own designs. The dove, this pirate ship and everything I made in Mumbai are all designs I personally came up with,” he signs off.