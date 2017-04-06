Sacred bond

A clock is a clock is a clock you would think. But there are differences, you realise, when you see this Islamic clock. What’s religion got to do with time, you ask? Let’s see.

At the Students’ Books House in Charminar, the Islamic clock occupies a corner and draws the attention of passers-by. A few tourists stop by to enquire about it. “The Islamic clock has the names of Allah’s and the Prophet on it,” explains Syed Wasiq as he shows us a silver-coloured clock. “The speciality of this clock is that it has Islamic suras on it. There is another variety in brown which has pictures of Mecca and Madina and has Bismillah written on it.” Syed adds that the pieces come from Gujarat. “The cost is ₹300. A small one is priced at ₹150.”

We look around and find the place filled with books, Islamic literature, Urdu novels, Islamic tughra and photo frames, calendars, Quran, Quran boxes and Janamaz, prayer carpets. Interestingly, the entire row of these small book shops on this road near Charminar has stores that sell Quran and books on Islamic literature.

Wasiq’s face glows with pride as he narrates the story of Students’ Book House in Charminar. “It is an 85-year-old shop,” he smiles. “Four generations of our family have been part of this shop. Syed Sharfuddin, my great grandfather worked as a salesman here and then the owner gifted this shop to him. The reins were taken over my grandfather Syed Faqruddin and then my father Syed Moinuddin and now me.” A B.Com graduate, Wasiq says it was his interest which drew him into this family business.

The youngster says these book stores are finding it tough to survive due to online competitors. “Nowadays, many people book online. So, whenever a customer comes to buy at the shop, we sell our ware even if we have to reduce our price; that means the profit is low but we try not to lose our customers. Also, there are a row of book shops here. If we don’t give it for less, someone else might,” he rues.

Wasiq recalls how in his childhood the Quran was sold for 25 paise. He also talks about a letter discovered by the family written by Nizam to his great grandfather. “The letter by the sarkar was written in Urdu and mentioned that my granddad could keep the shop,” reminisces Wasiq.

A mother and daughter duo enquire about Quran for beginners book. “Paanch dedo. Daam kuch kam karlo (Give us five books and also some discount),” asks the mother. He obliges.