A policeman writes...

Surendran Manghatt pulls out a file from the drawer of his desk at the Vigilance Office in Kathrikadavu. Fastened with a red strip, which says ‘Kerala Government,’ the file contains his new novel, a historical work that reflects life in Central Kerala during the reign of Paliyath Achan. The thick file is a result of four years of research and writing.

For this Inspector of Police (Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau), writing is a passion. He published his first book, Karmam Kriya, in 2007, four years after he was directly recruited as Sub Inspector in Kerala Police. Work life was hectic, but he kept his passion alive, writing through the night. “It comes naturally to me. Writing keeps me going,” he says, flipping through the pages of his most recent work, Erinjadangatha Pakal, a collection of short stories. Surendran has to his credit three novels and four short-story collections.

His colleagues and the Department of Police have been appreciative of his talent. Surendran scripted and directed Nishabdarakaruthu, a short film that was made as part of the ‘break the silence against corruption’ campaign. It was screened in 15 government theatres across the State. Apart from social media, it was aired on Doordarshan, as well.

Surendran joined Kerala Police as a constable in 1998. By 2011, he was the Circle Inspector at Valappad, and later at Kodungallur, a notorious coastal belt that was communally and politically sensitive. “It was one of the busiest and stressful of times at work, but that was when I completed Sarvam Kalakritham, a serious novel, which was difficult to write. That is when I realised that though writing is a solitary, demanding task, it is a stress-buster for me.” The 270-page volume is a re-look at the Mahabharata from the point of view of Bhishma. Released in December 2015, the novel is a humanistic approach to the characters in the epic, shorn of their godly aura.

He prefers to write on paper. “I believe writing with a pen stimulates the brain and I usually write two drafts.” The war scenes in Sarvam Kalakritham he particularly enjoyed writing. He would write and making drawings side by side. “It is not Vyasa’s version of Bhishma. I look at Bhishma from a completely different perspective.”

Surendran’s literary craft is evident in the way he articulates his passion. Most of his works are simple recreations of complex and chaotic life situations. He draws inspiration from life around; being a cop and a writer has its advantages. “We often see the other side of the story, the stark realities of human lives.” However, he has not written an out-and-out crime story, yet. “It is not a conscious thing. There are a few short stories where my work has served as a backdrop. And very often, a seed for a story has come from the numerous people and situations I have come across in my career.”

He has always loved writing and believes anyone who loves to read and is serious about reading, can write, he adds. Though a prolific writer, inspiration does not come always. “It does not work easily always. When an idea forms in the mind, it automatically flows out in words.”

Currently, he is working on the script for a short film. He has scripted a couple of short films for the Department, one of which was Dial 1091, a feature film that is based on atrocities against women. Rahul, Vayassu 15, which was on drug abuse, won the best film award at the Children’s Film Festival.

He was active in implementing the Department’s ‘Care’ Senior Citizen’s Protection Scheme; he was also instrumental in setting up Ammakkoru Koottu, a support group to help the elderly, while he was CI at Mala. He has got more than 80 good service entries in his service and has won appreciation in property cases he has dealt with.

So is he a policeman first, or writer? “I will say I am a policeman first.”