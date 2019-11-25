Who’s got the best content?

Billi Massi (Kusha Kapila) could barely walk ten steps without being stopped for photos, Shrishti Talwar admits her cheeks are aching from all the smiling and talking she’s been doing. VIVA Harsha on the other hand is shy and prefers a quiet corner to prepare for his session with Karan Talwar and Naga Subramanya. Karan Talwar of Bollywood Gandu fame, on the other hand, was as cool as a cucumber, unmindful of the cell phone cameras flashing at him. The who’s who of the digital world were all there at IndiaJoy 2019, which hosted InfluencerCon 2019. A number of digital content creators, brands and agencies were thus provided a platformto network and learn from each other. The InfluencerCon, held at the Novotel HICC over the weekend was a non-profit event that is partially funded by the Telangana Government as part of IndiaJoy Festival.

With over 1500 attendees, it was a sea of humanity at the InfluencerCon, and it won’t be an exaggeration to describe it as a hi-tech ‘Kumbh mela’ of sorts where everyone seemed more than eager to lose themselves in the world of gadgets and finding ways to garner their share of likes and views on the internet. Interestingly, it wasn’t just the millennial who was looking to be visible on the world wide web, there were people who ranged from the age of 10 to 60. It’s heartening to witness the aphorism ‘it is never too late to acquire knowledge’ come alive here.

The several hundred young participants were keen that they don’t miss any session that could be their step away from earning their next million followers. Envisioning themselves as the next YouTube star, they threw questions at panel members consisting of influencers like Kusha Kapila, Karan Talwar, Zayn, Nazim, Wasim from Round to Hell (with 10 million subscribers), Sejal Kumar, Rajat Sharma, Viraj Ghelani (FilterCopy), Brandon Roger a YouTuber from LA , and Sherry Shroff and Jovita George, both popular beauty content creators.

Common queries

What content to create seemed the most popular query. There were many other questions that dealt with responsible influencing and what is not too much. Shrishti Talwar, earlier with Buzzfeed, felt the time allotted for the panel discussion wasn’t enough as each of the panellists was only able to answer three questions each.

Among Imsong, convenor of InfluencerCon says, “Hyderabad is a great place to host an event of this nature. This is the first time digital content creators from across all platforms are coming together to network and learn. Being a digital content creator is now a career option and we want to help aspirants learn from the best. Apart from the main track at the conference hall and workshops, informal interactive sessions will be a vibrant aspect of the event.”

A lot of Hyderabad-based influencers were seen talking to fans. YouTubers like Sireesha from My Telugu Channel with over 78.7k subscribers was being constantly stopped by groups of young followers to know of her success story.

Let’s get influenced Different panel discussions at the InfluencerCon, Sireesha getting interviewed, Kusha with fans, Viraj Ghelani

Sitting through the ‘Breakway workshop’ where Ravi Raj was holding forth on audience development for YouTube creators, it was clear that budding YouTubers are yet to realise that ‘content is king’. Ravi cited an example of possible content that involved the daily routine of an average 30-year-old. According to him, waking up, freshening (read brush their teeth) and cleaning up utensils and then drawing ‘muggu’ in the front yard, forms the schedule of a 30-year-old woman — and the content can be drawn from this. After that, many listeners decided it was the right time for lunch, quickly heading to the door.

Post-lunch, the make-up session by Shraddha Gurung had a lot of young girls glued to their seats with interest. The session was about make-up for the camera, blending techniques and beauty hacks.

Considering that food photography is a big deal these days, how can InfluencerCon not have a workshop on food styling and photography. This again was a crowd puller, as Trishanta discussed light angles, pairings, colours and props.