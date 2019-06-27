Thrilaria for thrill seekers

“Are you brave enough like a Ninja warrior?” asks Manish Kumar, manager at Thrilaria, the new indoor adventure space in town. We stand at ‘Ninja Warrior’ the game with six levels that gets your rocket-jump-jungle-swing dream come true.

You have to transform into super fast ninjas and walk on a tight rope, jump, roll and fly in a jiffy. A machine calculates the time taken for you to reach the destination. And, if you miss and fall, there are white coloured balls to save you on the floor “As participants go from one stage to the other, fun also doubles; The aim is to test muscles and also get the adrenaline high,” enthuses Manish.

A fun start-up

A brainchild of Deepthi Raju, Thrilaria on the fifth floor of Sarath City Capital Mall on Kothagudam X Roads was launched a month ago. “Thrilaria has been my dream project and we are super proud that it has finally come together. To most people, adventure means outdoor. We wanted to break that myth. It is possible today to recreate the spirit of exploration within the format of a mall. It’s been done before in Dubai and in the USA. After a great deal of research, we opened this entertainment zone,” shares Deepthi, who’s been at the forefront of the fun start-up space, Plabo, in Gachibowli and Kukatpally.

Thrilaria, set up in an expansive 30,000 square feet space is divided into an adventure park and sports with six categories of games and has a trained staff of 28, out of them 10 are women. As you manoeuvre your way through different challenges — Cliffhanger, Zipline, Bird on a Wire, Skyfall, Vertigo, Monster Jump and Madmax Power Play, be assured of some heart-stopping moments with an extra dose of masti and adventure. “One should just position their feet well and let go. Even if you feel uncomfortable or panic, the Trueblue around your waist will not allow you to fall immediately; It will slowly drop you like a bird,” says Manish.

The wall climbing zone, with fibre surface, gives enthusiasts a rock-climb feel. If you slip, a thick cushion turns protector on the floor. During these high on adrenaline moments, you can take a break and order food — from pizza to biryani prepared at a café in the premises. One can also organise corporate outings and small parties at a hall (six birthday parties have already been held) with a capacity of 60 people for birthday bashes and corporate outings.

“In this age of TV and iPads, kids and youth need physical exercise and a place where fun and adventure is combined. Adults also need the adventure space as most of them are involved in sedentary jobs and need to loosen up,” says Deepthi, who has plans to take this concept to other cities in the next couple of years.

The city has its share of adventure zones (Wonderlaa), trampoline parks and a snow world. Thrilaria is the new addition that brings a different kind of indoor adventure.

Thrilaria charges ₹550 per hour; inaugural offer: ₹700 for unlimited time.