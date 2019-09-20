Freeze frame

Aquin Mathews, the curator and director of Indian Photography Festival 2019 (IPF) cannot contain his excitement. “When we got a partner, we got the best in the world,” he says with a smile and shares that National Geographic will be presenting the fifth edition of this month-long festival. “It is the first time that National Geographic is supporting an Indian event and it is a huge achievement for the city and country,” he says, adding that the State tourism department’s support has been a constant.

Photographer George Steinmetz

Conceptualised four years ago, IPF has emerged as a hub for anyone with a passion for photography and visual stories. The first edition was small in scale and helped students, amateur and professional photographers interact with photography experts. Besides a set of exhibitions, workshops and sessions, the first year saw 15 visiting photographers. The numbers have been growing steadily and in 2018, the festival witnessed photographers from 52 countries.

A fraction of the 10,000 people who gathered around plastic tables to devour crayfish at Xuyi County'a annual crayfish festival in Jiangsu in China | Photo Credit: George Steinmetz

The showcase is bigger and richer this year with Indian and international photographers who ‘have moved the world with their images’. “Last year we had Nick Ut, whose ‘The Napalm Girl’ photograph stopped the war between US and Vietnam. This year, we have many such shining stars in the field. We will be hosting photo journalist/photographer Carol Guzy, a Pulitzer prize winner, Richard Drew who shot the image of a man falling from the crumbling World Trade Centre during the September 11 attacks and National Geographic photographer George Steinmetz who has more than 40 photo stories to his credit,” says Aquin.

Santas ring their bells as the cross a street in Fifth Avenue AP photo by Richard Drew

Buzzing with people and ideas, this year’s spectacle will feature exhibitions, artiste talks, portfolio reviews, photography workshops, book launches and screenings. As Aquin explains, “This platform initiates a conversation on photography, questions and appreciates the medium. Everyone at the exhibition is a part of this discussion. It doesn’t matter if you are just an enthusiast or shooting with a small camera or a DSLR, the idea is to learn and explore new horizons.”

The Philippines eagle by Tim Falch

The audience can be assured of a few takeaways when they attend sessions by photographers sharing untold stories of their iconic images, and photography exhibitions bringing in different views from around the world. “It is important that young photographers have this exposure and know what subjects their peers are working on. The medium is dynamic and we need to adapt to changing trends so that we look at photography with a new perspective,” says Aquin.

Workshops provide insights on documentary photography, travel images and how to take portraits. In the portfolio reviews, photographers can get feedback on their images from international and national photographers. Aquin states that “the assessment will help these photographers to know where they stand and how they can improve. This session also provides networking opportunities.”

Aquin, who has been working towards organising the festival with his team of 12 photographers, calls it an opportunity to pay back: “When I began working on this, several photographers came forward and gave their time. We don’t have any full time employee and we consider this an opportunity to give back to society. When I took up photography, there was no such platform. Being professionals, we plan the festival in a way that it doesn’t affect our work.”

IPF also brings art closer to people and uses public spaces like the Ameerpet and Hitec City metro stations, KBR Park, GMR Hyderabad Airport and Inorbit Mall to display photographs.

(IPF 2019 from September 19 to October 20 will be held at State Gallery of Art and multiple venues. For a detailed schedule of workshops and events, look up indianphotofest.com)