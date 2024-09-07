ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Heritage Hotels Association aims to preserve India’s architectural heritage

Updated - September 07, 2024 02:57 pm IST

Team MetroPlus

 INDeco Hotels Swamimalai, Kumbakonam | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA) has planned its 11th Annual Convention and 23rd Annual General Meeting on September 19 and 20 at INDeco Hotels Swamimalai, Kumbakonam. Themed Revitalizing Indian Heritage, the event will focus on preserving and promoting India’s cultural and architectural heritage. Featuring speakers such as K Ramachandran (Minister of Tourism, Tamil Nadu), K Lakshminarayanan (Minister of Tourism, Puducherry), and IAS officer Suman Billa (Additional Secretary – Ministry of Tourism, Government of India), the convention aims to chart a 25-year roadmap for heritage tourism in India.

IHHA President Emeritus, HH Maharaja Gaj Singh ji II of Jodhpur | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“IHHA aims at infusing young and sustained energies to chalk out a roadmap to revive Heritage Tourism in the Country”, says its President Emeritus, HH Maharaja Gaj Singh ji II of Jodhpur. With over 150 Royals and 200 odd heritage hotel owners attending, the event will also identify young leaders to continue this legacy. Tamil Nadu leads the initiative, under the leadership of Steve Borgia, Convenor, Vice President, IHHA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US