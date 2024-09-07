Indian Heritage Hotels Association aims to preserve India’s architectural heritage

The Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA) has planned its 11th Annual Convention and 23rd Annual General Meeting on September 19 and 20 at INDeco Hotels Swamimalai, Kumbakonam. Themed Revitalizing Indian Heritage, the event will focus on preserving and promoting India’s cultural and architectural heritage. Featuring speakers such as K Ramachandran (Minister of Tourism, Tamil Nadu), K Lakshminarayanan (Minister of Tourism, Puducherry), and IAS officer Suman Billa (Additional Secretary – Ministry of Tourism, Government of India), the convention aims to chart a 25-year roadmap for heritage tourism in India.

“IHHA aims at infusing young and sustained energies to chalk out a roadmap to revive Heritage Tourism in the Country”, says its President Emeritus, HH Maharaja Gaj Singh ji II of Jodhpur. With over 150 Royals and 200 odd heritage hotel owners attending, the event will also identify young leaders to continue this legacy. Tamil Nadu leads the initiative, under the leadership of Steve Borgia, Convenor, Vice President, IHHA.