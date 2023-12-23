December 23, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 10:57 am IST

After the parties and New Year resolutions, it is time to get started on planning the year ahead. Be it professional goals, or personal events and achievements to track, we bring you a range of planners to choose from. Arty-inspired versions, inspirational ones, and planners dedicated to movies, here are our picks for 2024.

A touch of traditional art

Taking cue from India’s varied art forms such as miniature craft and Tanjore paintings, along with natural elements, Rashi Agarwal of RoohaniRang has six exclusive cover options for her 2024 planners. “Each design takes you through a beautiful cultural experience, rich in history and craft,” says the designer whose planers are made with 100% recycled handmade and tree-free paper (upcycled industrial cotton waste). “Each planner is hardbound, and the pages are hand-stitched by our artisans. Each print you see is hand-painted, or hand-block printed.”

Designs include Sundarban, an ode to the forests; an elephant, and leopard theme among others. Rashi’s favourite, however, is the Kalpvruksh that depicts the tree of life in Warli art. “But the toughest to design was definitely the Sundarban planner, as it needed the right balance of the forest motifs, animal prints, and lotuses to create the whole scene,” she says.

₹2,249 on roohanirang.com

Dogs and more

For the coming year, artist Aishwarya Ravichandran has both, dated and undated planners with a range of elements. They feature 12 colouring pages as dividers, aimed at being “a creative outlet during stressful moments or a simple way to unwind,” she says.

The design inspiration for these planners is twofold, adds Aishwarya. “One version draws inspiration from the beauty of Nature, reminding us to spend more time outdoors. The other cover design, inspired by dogs, serves as a cheerful reminder to stay positive, playful, and steadfast in pursuing our dreams,” she says.

Hardbound planner at ₹1,200, softbound planner at ₹900 on @AishrTheStore on Instagram

Botanical blooms

With the planners this year, Norzin Norbhu has designed a new layout to ensure they are well-detailed but also portable. As for the illustrations, they draw from Nature and have inspirational quotes. “They are similar to my botanical bloom desk calendar that are inspired by the vibrant colours and intricate textures of flowers,” she says of the undated botanical-themed planners titled The Best is yet to Come and Good Things Ahead.

Along with the monthly, weekly planner breakdown, income tracker and a habit tracker, the hardbound and wiro planners come with additional features like the self-care bingo section, a monthly reflection page, etc.

Upwards of ₹1,899 on noriiart.com

At the movies

Classic movies such as Dead Poets Society, The Breakfast Club, and more recent features like Boyhood, Lady Bird, come alive in The Ink Bucket’s journals for the new year. “Specifically the variety of genres and all the different stories that touch on the many themes of life,” says Nikhil Nair, co-founder and creative director, adding how the team referenced 12 films in particular, identifying a fitting genre for every month.

For instance, the planner’s February section features a write-up and artwork inspired by romantic comedies. For the holiday season, the brand’s key designer Vidhi Khandelwal has opted for road movies, sharing a few travel ideas along with some movie suggestions.

Hardbound planner at ₹1,999, spiral bound planner at ₹2,199 on theinkbucket.in

Happy vibes

The much-awaited launch from Alicia Souza is themed on “our everlasting pursuit of happiness, infused with a delightful twist of fresh, cheerful vibes”.

“Each year, I put a lot of thought into how to maintain a sense of both novelty and familiarity in our trio set that comprises the wiro planner set, desk and wall calendar, pocket planner, among other goodies. Our planner pages maintain their classic format to preserve that planning style you know and love,” says Alicia, whose personal pick is the little pocket planner that accompanies the main one. Users can expect a diverse array of artworks, headers, and patterns, alongside subtle enhancements like corner protectors to protect your planner.

This year, the 12 divider pages are all about front doors, she says. “My all-time favourite, though, has to be the Christmas page. I’m particularly fond of that festival and the sentimental and nostalgic joy it brings,” says Alicia, who has also launched a whiteboard calendar.

The hardbound planner set is priced at ₹2,299, and the wiro planner set at ₹2,199 on aliciasouza.com