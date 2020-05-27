  • The Package

Indian authors muse over what will inﬂuence post-pandemic literary works

Stories based on pandemics and its aftermath have opened the chapters of many a literary masterpiece. The outbreak of COVID-19 boosted sales of books like Stephen King’s The Stand, Margaret Atwood’s The Year of the Flood and Ling Ma’s Severance. In the past, right from Homer and Shakespeare to Albert Camus, Daniel Defoe, Thomas Mann and Garbiel Garcia Maquez, Jose Saramago have written about epidemics in famous works that have stood the test of time. Indian literary greats such as Rabindranath Tagore, Premchand, Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai and Nirala have also written poems, stories and novels about the effects of epidemics that affected people. In the same way, the word and the world will reflect the ripple effect of COVID-19 and the lockdown. MetroPlus speaks to best-selling authors who emphasise that this too shall pass and though the world as know it will certainly change, stories and storytellers will continue to enthrall us...

Author Tishani Doshi on life post-pandemic
Writer Perumal Murugan on how the pandemic has affected Tamil literature
This pandemic is a hiccup in history, says writer Namita Gokhale
Books will survive despite the pandemic, says author Khyrunnisa A
Author Annie Zaidi says literature will reflect what has been forced into the foreground
For writers, the lockdown has helped a lot to connect with the muse, says author Anand Neelakantan
Author Vikram Kapur on how the pandemic has made our lives go ‘online’
