Slow fashion for a fast world

India HandMade Collective (IHMC) is having a Natural-Dye Handmade Exhibition in Bengaluru this weekend. The three-day event will also feature workshops and provide a platform for visitors to interact directly with artisans.

Mahima Thangappan, the co-ordinator of IHMC, says: “We work with natural dyes that are sourced from natural resources like flowers, leaves, roots. This is an ancient method that we used until chemical dyes were discovered. In fact, chemical dyes are one of the main reasons for water body pollution. The disastrous effects can be seen in the Tirupur belt, where the river water is neither potable nor can it be used for irritation. Our aim is to promote a sustainable lifestyle and fashion and we work with only cotton, which is biodegradable.”

All the products at the exhibition will be in cotton and the fabrics are all handspun and handwoven, Mahima says. “They are naturally dyed, in floral eco prints, block prints, Kalamkari, lambadi embroidery, Bengal muslin and Jamdani weaves.”

There will be a range of saris, fabric, women’s wear, menswear, home decor, accessories, terracotta crafts, bamboo crafts, banana fibre crafts, coconut shell crafts, cloth diapers and cloth menstrual pads.

Mahima says, IHMC was started in 2020 by Ananthoo (who is also part of Tula Organic Garments, Chennai), Tara Aslam (also a part of Nature Alley , Bengaluru), Dr Lalitha (also part of Porgai Artisans Association-a unit of Tribal Health Initiative) in Sittilingi Valley, Dharmapuri, Arup Rakshit (from MG Gramodyog Sewa Sansthan Foundation, Kolkata) and the Late Karuna Tai Futane (from Gram Sewa Mandal, Wardha).

“We initially started virtually and gradually shifted to physical exhibitions,” says Ananthoo, one of the co-founders from Chennai. “This is our third show in Bengaluru. We are a non-profit organisation and work on a volunteer basis.”

Ananthoo says, “IHMC works with artisans and craftsmen. We started as a response to the COVID-19 crisis. Our main sales happened only through exhibitions, and when we were stuck with the lockdown, we leaned towards virtual exhibitions. Instead of going as individuals we came together as a collective. This way we are also aiming to reduce our carbon footprints.”

The exhibition is from August 30 to September 1, 11am to 8pm at Bangalore International Centre. You need to preregister for the workshop (make your own seed clay ganesha) on 7893882228.

