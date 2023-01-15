ADVERTISEMENT

India, for us, is a magnet of creativity: Subterranean Masquerade

January 15, 2023 02:35 am | Updated 02:36 am IST

Israeli metal band Subterranean Masquerade performs at Saarang. They are also seeking inspiration for their next album in India 

Amarjot Kaur

Subterranean Masquerade; Photo credit: Sabine Bischof

Though the members of Israel-based metal act Subterranean Masquerade have never travelled to India as a band, their two albums Vagabond and The Great Bazzar were written in the country. So, when lead vocalist Davidavi (Vidi) Dolev talks about the band’s brief sojourn in the country for Saarang festival, a cultural and social initiative by IIT Madras, he’s overwhelmed. “Some of us have visited India many times. The band’s founder Tomer Pink wrote the two albums here. India, for us, is a magnet of creativity,” he says.

The festival marks the band’s debut performance in the country, but their association with its metal scene has deep roots. “We cooperated with Indian artists and follow the country’s metal scene. Our favourite band is SystemHouse 33; we toured together in Europe for a month, just before COVID shut everything down,” he’s quick to point. Vidi has no qualms in listing out the names of Indian bands that are making waves in the genre’s soundscape. “Bloodywood is gaining popularity in Israel. I like Moral Putrefaction’s approach to old school death metal too,” he adds.

Vidi believes the progression of the genre depends on artists who are not necessarily living where the metal industry is big right now. Prophesying the future of metal, Vidi says what happened in Bergen, Florida or Gothenburg during the ’90s will happen again and it will break boundaries in eastern countries. “I think the next sound and the next authentic artists who will change the game will emerge out of the Middle East or Asia,” he claims. “Also, most artists, who are not from EU, cannot usually work with ‘the hottest producers’ because of distance and income. There is no choice but to learn how to do things ourselves, which means artists will embark on new artistic discoveries, during their journey for self expression and there lies the potential for new sounds and fresh takes on the genre, and may as well be a potential catalyst for building artistic identity,” he says.

The success of the 26-year-old band’s 2021 album Mountain Fever got it signed to America’s Sensory Records. They have partnered with a new start-up company Heavys, which creates technology for headphones for metalheads and rock music lovers. “Besides touring, we are now working on our next album, which is also one of the reasons we wanted to visit India and again be influenced by its culture. The band has had such positive and creative experiences here in the past, it seems natural to prepare for recordings here.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The band performed its never-heard-before track ‘Cardamom’ and its latest song ‘Monuments’ at IIT Madras, K.V. Grounds on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US