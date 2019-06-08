When Anu Gopinath enrolled for a Master’s course in Hydrochemistry — a new subject at Cusat — in 1996, she did not think that the oceans would become a part of her life henceforth. Years later, the Assistant Professor of Chemical Oceanography at Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) has experienced the mysteries and marvels of the coral reefs of Lakshadweep, the sub-zero temperatures of the Arctic sea and the waters off the coast of Kochi.

After 17 years of oceanography, Anu encourages students, especially girls, to join her profession. “ Though major oceanographers in

the world are men and one hears regularly that men are tough and do not get sea sick but when I see my students I find girls may get sea sick but are doing highly responsible job in the oceans,” she says.

Anu began working on the environmental aspects of the oceans in Lakshadweep, as part of her doctorate, and pursued it in two projects, which took her to the five islands of the archipelago. She learnt scuba diving and, with her team, studied the health of the coral reef system detecting trace metal pollution in the waters. In 2014 and again in 2016 and 2017, she undertook 40-days expeditions to the Arctic focussing on sedimentary organic compounds of the fjords. “This is not like working in the coral reefs. The Arctic is extremely cold and we had to survive in these conditions for six weeks.” Anu and her students study the sediments in the Arctic ocean and derive important information on global warming and the melting of ice .

As nodal officer at KUFOS-INCOIS centre, Anu is currently working on a two-year project to observe the oxygen levels off the waters of Kochi. The project takes her 40 nautical miles into the sea, overnight, every month to a point “where no land is visible”. In the small research vessel, “like a trawler”, she is subjected to the best and worst of the ocean — “fierce rolling and pitching.” Luckily Anu is not prone to seasickness but has to deal with students and team members who fall prey to the malaise. She mentions in passing that she once had a very dangerous experience, which she has not shared with her husband.

Her love for oceans has grown over the seven years of active involvement with the waters. She worked under renowned marine chemist Eric Achterberg at National Oceanography Centre, Southampton as a Commonwealth Fellow and has authored several books on chemistry and environmental

science. “In a long-term climatological perspective, the immediate issue to address is pollution related to plastic in the waters. The big danger is it will enter the food chain and affect the quality of the water. The coastal oceans are polluted by urban run-offs that affect the biodiversity. Constant monitoring is required.”