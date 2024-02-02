Holy Mary High School shines in the Platinum Jubilee alum extravaganza

February 02, 2024 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

When Prabha Nair, a 1976 alumna of Holy Mary School, was just 13 years old, she approached one of the nuns at her school with a request. She asked Sister Clarissa, known for her strict demeanour, to add Mills and Boon books to the school library. Surprisingly, Sister Clarissa ensured that the popular romance novels found a place on the library shelves. Recalling this incident with a laugh, Prabha reminisces about the courage displayed by the students and the openness exhibited by the school management. She says the school was more than an educational institution for her and her peers. “It was a home away from home, where teachers and nuns were friends and like surrogate parents.

Nestled in the bylanes of AC guards near Masab Tank, Holy Mary High School recently marked its Platinum Jubilee. The annual alumni meeting on January 26 became special occasions for former students who travelled from various locations to attend it.

Amidst the joyous reunion of classmates after decades, Manoranjani, a 1981 alumna, approaches Mrs Kasturi, the beloved ‘games teacher’ from their school days. She touches her feet and playfully reminds her of being reprimanded for being unpunctual. “I’ll assure you, I’ve become very punctual now,” Manoranjani declares with a mischievous smile. The PET teacher laughs it off.

Upon entering the campus, Dr Kola Sashikala, the renowned gynaecologist, finds herself surrounded by eager juniors. Reflecting on her school days, she shares that she enrolled in the 7th class, and the remaining four years were transformative. “My career choice was predetermined as both my parents were doctors. But my outlook on life changed here; because of my teachers, I was made aware of the inequalities existing in our society and that I should work towards eliminating them,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

School was a stage

The 1977 alumna Sabita Bhamidipati’s journey from a talented classical dancer regularly performing on the school stage to becoming the leading lady in K Viswanath’s film Saptapadi is a validation of the influence of her alma mater on her success. Sabita attributes her ability to reach great heights in classical dance to the foundation laid during her formative years at school. “The annual cultural festivals were a stage to present my talent. Subsequently, that boosted my confidence in achieving great heights in classical dance,” she says, adding, “I hold very dear forever the support, love and warmth of my teachers — Seethalakshmi, Sr. Natalia to name a few — and the affection from classmates.”

Fatima Sidotam, a 1977 alumna, is grateful to Mrs. Seethalakshmi for cultivating her interest in current affairs and the world through interactive and engaging classes. Similarly, Sr. Natalia’s unique teaching style in English classes left a lasting impact on her. “Inspired by their dedication, I decided to pursue a career in teaching, and I am now proud to be one,” she says.

Dr Sashikala recalls having enacted a Burra Katha on Indian Independence, on its Silver Jubilee in 1972, written by Mrs Seethalakshmi, who passed away on January 15, 2024, in her 100th year. “We had excellent teachers who not only taught us academics but also life skills.”

Uma Damodaran Sridharan, an Associate Professor, Dept of French and Francophone Studies at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), credits the confidence and strong work ethic acquired during her time in school for her accomplishments in her career. A 1983 alumna, Uma recalls being associated with the Girl Guides in school. “We sang songs, learned the Morse code, tied knots, splints, and bandages, and went on camps, my first time away from home by myself! These were adventurous, exciting experiences, and we were all the richer for the life skills imparted to us.”

Fulfilling lives

The 1981 alumna Krishna Kumari believes the school played a crucial role in shaping her into a good individual with a strong foundation in values. She says, “This upbringing has contributed to my happy and fulfilling family life. Additionally, I see myself as the first teacher or guru for my children and pass on the values acquired during my schooling.”

Vijaya Lakshmi of the 1980 batch recalls with nostalgia the Moral Science classes she looked forward in school. “Our Catholic classmates attended Catechism classes, and we would be in Moral Science classes. I loved those classes because the nuns would tell us captivating stories to drive home moral points. The stories became our guiding principles, shaping our approach to live with integrity and honesty.”

Prabha notes that many girls from the school have achieved significant success. Although it wasn’t explicitly communicated, she believes that a valuable lesson for contemporary times was subtly imparted to the students. According to her, the short stories in Moral Science classes guided them towards independence, hard work, career pursuits, and self-sufficiency.

She emphasises that the Platinum Jubilee is more than just a numerical milestone; it signifies a legacy. “Despite the emergence of numerous schools with different teaching methods, Holy Mary stands tall. The school’s stature underscores the school’s enduring reputation that can be attributed to the values instilled in us, which I am proud of.”

Service as the motto The Congregation of the Sisters of Charity was founded in Italy in 1832 by a young woman, Bartolomea Capitanio, with her friend, Catherine Gerosa. She died eight months after launching her mission of Charity at age 26. Catherine Vincenza Gerosa accepted her inheritance and continued to nurture and guide the newborn Institute. Bartolomea’s vision of charity grew into a legacy of service spanning the globe, with countless dedicated young women committing to work for educational and healthcare centres. The Sisters of Charity have founded homes for abandoned children, the elderly, the disabled, and the needy. In 1860, the sisters of Bartolomea received an invitation to extend their services to Bengal. Subsequently, their mission expanded to various regions across the country. In 1948, the congregation established a branch in Hyderabad named Capitanio, which later evolved into Holy Mary High School.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT