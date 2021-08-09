Immortelle Reset Triphase Essence: indulgent but not a necessity

09 August 2021 13:37 IST

L’Occitane’s new essence with immortelle oil and beetroot prebiotics can add to you daily skincare routine with an extra boost of good skin food

Skincare and I aren’t the best of friends. I know the 101s of CTM (cleanse, tone, moisturise). I’ve tried to be adventurous and adopt the 10-step Korean routine (I gave up after day one). And, last year, as we all stayed home, I gave friends’ recommendations a go, trying everything from alpha arbutin and niacinamide to retinol. The only thing I’ve stayed faithful to is sunscreen.

Until a Friday afternoon Zoom call a few weeks ago, squeezed in between print deadlines and meetings, with L’Occitane’s trainers, and a bunch of fellow journos and influencers. It introduced me to the French brand’s new release, the Immortelle Reset Triphase Essence.

Essences have been called ‘miracle water’, or so Google tells me, but it isn’t water. It’s more like an all-in-one of toner, serum and moisturiser that is applied to prep the skin to effectively absorb the products you layer on later. L’Occitane’s promised a triple punch: immortelle, an essential oil from Corsica known for its antioxidant and anti-ageing properties; acmella extract, which is said to have firming qualities; and prebiotics from beetroot to feed the skin’s good bacteria and strengthen its natural defence barrier.

Though my curiosity was piqued, it wasn’t enough to prise me out of my lazy ways and create a routine around it. No matter how pretty it looked in its glass spray bottle, with its three layers distinctly separate thanks to the 70:30 water to oil ratio.

Weighing in Pros: A burst of moisture during the day and the promise of skin-friendly supplements that we can all do with.

A burst of moisture during the day and the promise of skin-friendly supplements that we can all do with. Cons: Can I say the price? When you are looking at serums and creams, essences at ₹4,950 (150 ml) can take a back seat.

But then the team at L’Occitane pulled off a coup de grâce: they roped in facial yoga expert Vibhuti Arora. Her simple yet effective steps not only helped firm the skin, they also helped the product absorb better, and eased my workday stress. The latter alone has had me using the essence twice a day since. Now, as the bottle nears empty, I can say my dry skin is quite thankful, and it has helped me add on a few more products to my skincare routine — because, why not? After a good massage, I feel obliged to slap on a few more layers.

Do I absolutely need an essence? Perhaps not. But as someone who doesn’t enjoy the feel of oil on her skin, this product, with its barely-there oily finish, could become a constant. As for younger looking skin, I’ll take a call a few months down the line.