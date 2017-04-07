IMFL: Indian Mourns Fading Liquor

Close to home, a whole world of action adventure is there on call.

Today, three minutes into my walk, I was summoned by a gravelly voice from the opposite side of the road with a “Dei...,” followed by an all-purpose Tamil expletive.

I turned to see a sixtyish working-class gent with his lungi trailing behind him like a checked, muddy bridal train, dressed in a half-open shirt, one sandal, and a standard-issue striped undergarment that had seen more wear than wash, weaving and waving simultaneously.

I crossed the road. I have been taught to obey elders.

The gent asked me whether I knew who he was. His breath singed my eyebrows.

I replied in the negative.

He told me that I was in luck because he did, and that his name was Sghtrxbulp. At least, that’s what it sounded like.

I told him it was a pleasure meeting him.

He asked me if I wanted to see his Aadhaar card. I said it wouldn’t be necessary.

The gent then asked me, quite conversationally, if I thought I was a big dual-purpose male appendage that one doesn’t talk about in polite circles.

I’m sure there must be folks out there who think I am. But I didn’t. So I said no.

He asked me why then was I wearing blue foreign shoes, suffixing the query with the male-human-body-part word that he thought I thought I was.

I told him I was walking, and that they were walking shoes. And they were technically not foreign, and I had actually got them cheap at a factory outlet.

Sghtrxbulp asked me what right I had to walk around in blue shoes, or for that matter, any coloured shoes, with not a care in the world, when more than 3,000 TASMAC outlets had shut down, bringing inconsolable sorrow to citizens like him. He suffixed his query with two words whose meaning I didn’t so much understand as get the drift of.

I said things were not that great for us either because over 50 clubs and 200 restaurants had stopped serving liquor.

Sghtrxbulp seemed satisfied with the reply and decided to go to the rest room. Which, in his case, was a virtual one with invisible walls that had just come up on the side of the road.

I turned the other way, as gentleman do even in make-believe restrooms, and decided to get on with my walk. He turned around midstream and said, “Wait,” appending it with a word that meant cattle feed.

I waited. He finished.

He said, “How can you leave without taking a selfie?” prefacing and post-scripting his query with his favourite word. He had a point. I said okay.

He leaned close to me, sucked in his cheeks and took what would have been a pretty good picture, had he used a phone instead of the rock he’d picked up.

As I moved away, he said, “Wait, let’s take another one for safety.” Fair enough. So we did.

I then said, “Goodbye, Sghtrxbulp.”

He said, “Not Sghtrxbulp, (Tamil expletive), it’s Srshblrtghw. Are you (another Tamil expletive) deaf?”

So I said sorry, and bye then, Srshblrtghw.

“Don’t forget to send me a friend request on FB,” he said. I said, of course.

As I walked away, he waved fondly at me and threw his camera-rock at a passing car that had a ‘Trust In The Lord’ sticker on its windscreen.

Krishna Shastri Devulapalli is a satirist and writer of four humorous books, including How To Be A Literary Sensation.