Idea booths, networking, an open mic, and more at Unfold, The Writing Fest this Saturday in Chennai

November 02, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

Idea booths, gaming corners and time for networking: this festival calls writers to come together and exchange ideas

S Poorvaja
S. Poorvaja

A participant at the previous edition of the writing fest organised by The Folded Paper Writing earlier this year

Walk into an exhibition, browse through stalls, meet people, and finally come together for a group of performances. When you walk into the Museum Cafe at the Museum of Possibilities this Saturday, you can expect all this, but with a twist.

The second edition of the Unfold, The Writing Fest in Chennai organised by The Folded Paper Writing, a writing community isopen to writers above 16 years of age. The event offers idea booths, dedicated corners for games, and time for networking, encouraging writers to come together, exchange ideas, and put their pens to paper. 

“We have conceived an experience which will be similar to any other fest, complete with different stalls where the participants can get ideas. Anybody can write, and this is a safe and inclusive environment where we want people to come and participate irrespective of where they are in their writing journey,” says Harini JBL, Founder, The Folded Paper Writing.

To mark their fourth anniversary, The Folded Paper Writing hosted their first writing fest in 2019. While this is the second edition in Chennai, Guwahati has also played host to a similar event. The fest will culminate in an open mic session.

Unfold . The Writing Fest will be held at the Museum Cafe, Museum of Possibilities. Kamarajar Road, State Commissionerate for Differently Abled, Lady Willingdon Campus from 2.30pm to 6pm. Registrations are on a first-come-first-serve basis, and participants will need to pay ₹300. For details visit @thefoldedpapergroup on Instagram. 

