Hyderabad | This year, Bonalu songs have a fresh sound

With authentic locations, new sounds, and artistes, the visually rich music videos capture the essence of festivities in their unique way

Updated - July 27, 2024 12:12 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 12:11 pm IST

Neeraja Murthy
Neeraja Murthy
Mangli performing the Bonam dance

Mangli performing the Bonam dance | Photo Credit: special arrangement

As Bonalu season peaks in Telangana, the spotlight turns to songs released exclusively for this festival. Thanks to cultural shifts, the festival’s music landscape has evolved so much over the years that a Bonalu playlist now includes visually captivating music videos. Here is a look at some from the latest playlist.

New sound

Moving to the sound of anklets

Moving to the sound of anklets | Photo Credit: special arrangement

‘Amma Raaaye’, the ammavari melukolupu (song awakening the Goddess) is a significant song of the festivities. Singer Mangli gets into a festive mood when she hears the clickety-clank sound in the melukolupu song. While the beats of the jamidika, dolu, dappulu (various percussion instruments), and gajjalu (anklets) create soulful music, currently the addition of DJ beats draw the youth.

Eternal favourites
Mayadaari Maisamma
Pedda Puli
Raaye raaye maisamma

The changing music trends are a celebration of new sound, says Mangli. Since her first Bonalu song, ‘Jo Jo mekamma’ in 2015, she has released new songs every year. Her tracks, ‘Yellamma Bonam’ with her sister Indravathi Chauhan, and ‘Raavupalle Raavupalle Renuka Yellammo’ with folk singer Bikshamamma, add to the Bonalu playlist this year.

A touch of contemporary

Madhu Priya

Madhu Priya | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The decked-up lanes near Mahankali temples in different areas of Hyderabad narrate a colourful story. String lights and speakers playing devotional songs greet women carrying the bonam (meaning ‘a meal’ - rice cooked with jmilk and jaggery in a new earthen or brass pot adorned with neem leaves, turmeric and vermilion)on their heads to offer to the Goddess. The appeal of the songs, singer Madhu Priya Peddanti says, lies in the presentation. ”A contemporary touch to traditional songs retains the essence but makes it creative.” Her Bonalu rendition for this year, ‘Punakala yellamma’, depicts the traditional way of celebrating the festival, including the significance of Potharaju (considered the brother of Goddess Mahankali) and Siva Shaktulu.

Bonalu 2024
Bonala song, Naga Durga, M M Srilekha, Keerthana Sharma
Ganda deepalu, Kapil Madduri, Divya Jyothi
Dhaga dhaga Kasarla shyam, Bhanu Sri, Vagdevi, Arjun Kalyan
Bonalu patalu featuring Gaddam Ramchander, Chegonda Nirosha Yadav and Laxman Mamindla
Vara Varam Nadu Yellamma Prardini Jabardastha and DJ Linga
Mahesh Goud (right)

Mahesh Goud (right) | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Kondagattu, a quaint little village around 280 kilometres from Hyderabad comes alive to Mahesh Goud’s voice. His songs, ‘Ammavaaru nuvvena’, and Adi Shakti nuvvena’… describe the various forms the Goddess manifests herself to different people. She also manifests as a mother showering blessings on all. “Maaku Bonalu karyakramamu anedi undadu kaani, aidhu samvatsaraalaku oka saari memu Yellamma ammavaaru ku pedda pandaga chestaamu (We do not observe the Bonalu rituals but once every five years, we have a big festival for Yellamma goddess),” says singer-composer and writer Mahesh, who has more than 300 songs, including 100 devotional numbers, to his credit.

His favourite song, ‘Yellu Yellu yellu Raave Yellamma, Kanna Talli Raave Yellamma,’ written by Ramadugu Ashok was his inspiration. “The song inspired me to write my first song, ‘Lalliyile Lalliyile’ which became a huge hit,” recalls Mahesh on turning his passion into a profession.

Madhu Priya

Madhu Priya | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Singers captivate viewers by shooting at real locations and people. While Madhu Priya shoots in Godavarikhani for a local flavour, Mangli uses artistes in her videos. Authentic locations and people elevate the devotional experience, observes Mangli. “Infused with folk flavour, the songs with heartwarming lyrics make listeners feel as if members of their family are singing.”

While Bonalu begins in the Ashada maasam (the Hindu month that corresponds to July/August as per the Gregorian calendar), the festival is observed for a couple of weeks in the Sravana maasam (August). The celebrations too carry on with songs capturing the essence of the unique tradition and festivities in their own way.

