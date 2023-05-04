May 04, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

Come May 7, Hyderabad will witness the third edition of the Hyderabad Cycling Revolution (HCR), an initiative to spread awareness about active mobility which involves walking, running, cycling or using public transportation.

So, what is active mobility? It is a long-term sustainable permanent transport solution for Hyderabad, believes Santhana Selvan, Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad. The active mobility formula lists out options like walking, cycling or public transportation as modes of commute. As per the formula, one walks if the distance is less than a kilometre, cycles when the distance is more than a kilometre but less than five kilometres and uses public transportation (bus/metro) if the distance is more than five kilometres.

More than 5000 participants will start from their homes at 6am to gather at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad by either cycling, running, walking or on a bus or the Metro, informs Selvan.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation and Hyderabad Metro Rail collaborate for this event, which was preceded by a two months-long fast-track campaign where more than 500 volunteers reached out to schools, colleges and companies. “Our only goal is to bring in awareness of and promote active mobility to show how a small lifestyle change can make a big difference,” says Selvan, who interacted with Sales Force employees at Gachibowli for HCR..

“If active mobility resonates with decision-makers and we bring in small changes individually, things can change for sure. It is a solution to urban problems of pollution and traffic health.” opines Selvan.

A comprehensive bicycle lane network across the city, well-connected footpaths, public transportation and bicycle parking at Metro stations are measures that support active mobility, which Selvan says is a step in the right direction for cities. “Delhi and Bengaluru have already hit the wall with pollution and traffic. Hyderabad is growing very fast and we need to act fast before it is too late.”

Hyderabad Metro has already begun announcements on the HCR 3.0 event at its stations. “Participants forming a human chain to depict the letters of the HCR, and the active mobility pledge are also part of the schedule. “We are only only asking people to make a small, smart choice to change at least 50 per cent of their transport needs with active mobility.”

For details and registrations, contact Selvan: 96295 57866