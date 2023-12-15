December 15, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST

Syed Amaan Ahmad makes a new beginning. The writer and director of city-based theatre group The Unknown Pen moved to Dubai two years ago to try a new arena and is excited to watch his new play The Mascots unfold its second performance(it was first staged on December 9) at Warehouse Four, Al Quoz in Dubai on December 16. “The Mascots is an original, multi-layered dark absurd comedy revolves around the absurdities of existence and society’s role in bending an artist (here, the Poet) to conform to norms to be accepted in the world of art and society,” he says through an email.

Diverse cast

Produced by Sahaj Oberoi, the 90-minute play in English has eight actors from across the globe including India, Belarus, France, Pakistan, USA, Philippines and Iran, all speaking different accents. He mentions actor Annaida — also a production head and assistant director — as the backbone of this production.

Written and directed by Amaan, the play focuses on a person who wakes up in the world of “nowhere” with no prior memory. Two ‘things’ barge in and decide to call themselves ‘The Mascots.’ Confusion brews until the poet breaks into the scene with his lyrical poems. As the play progresses, it raises existential questions.

Amaan’s work revolves around an advocacy for art and artists. He wrote The Mascots inspired by his stay in Pondicherry in 2022. He used to sit by the sea ‘almost every night staring at the waves and wondering about contemporary artists vs pseudo-artists.’ “The Mascots’’ literally means something/somebody bringing luck to a sport or event but here, it’s ironic- mascots bring the destruction of the Poet,” he says.

Amaan recalls being angry when somebody he had approached for a play commented, ‘your work is too dark and you leave people disturbed.’ With a ‘ never want to do anything cliche’ dictum, Amaan says, “Art should be raw and ruthless and blend in mind and soul as per one’s understanding. The receiver perceives in a way as per his/her perception.’

Was it tough to match the cultural sensibilities of artistes from different countries? “We connect on artistic levels and nothing feels different. We all share our music, art, books, and discuss “unknown and unheard” artists and culture. It’s beautiful to learn different cultures and art from different people who share the same stage.”

In a 17-year writing career, Amaan’s original theatre plays include Skepticism, Artifice Lishdish, Taqdeer and Ek Tamasha and an experimental film The Oblivion, now in post-production.

Amaan hopes to establish his production business in Dubai and create more artwork.