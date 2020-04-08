Pride Art Showcase by Hyderabad-based Mobbera Foundation goes online

On April 9, Hyderabad-based Mobbera Foundation brings Pride Art Showcase live on Instagram. Anil Kohl, vice president of the Foundation calls it a spectrum show with a blend of performances and focus on mental health. Mobbera works for human rights of LGBTQ, dalits and women.

A file photo of a performance by Mobbera Foundation Anil Kohli (sitting) | Photo Credit: By arrangement

The Foundation also has allies from outside the community performing on the day. Anil says, “We want to reach out to everyone and engage people through this live platform. All our events are cancelled with the lockdown and we cannot meet anyone. This social isolation can lead to mental issues. We want to be there and connect through this platform.”

The show hosted by Anil will have a mix of performers, each presenting their act for 15 minutes. Dancer Patruni Chidananda Sastry will be doing a drag performance — Launda Naach, a traditional folk art of Bihar and UP. Unlike an open stage, presenting a drag act in the four walls needs proper planning.

Says Chidananda, “We need to understand the aesthetics as well as the audience. Going online helps you reach out to a larger group of audience than a stage show. But with technology, one has to concentrate on the four corners and the space it provides and also due to the glitches, sometimes the hands and face go missing.”

He adds, “Men, in an exaggerated dressing as women, tell stories. The storyline deals with the daily wage workers and what goes on in the mind of the women as they leave their house and go to work.”

In fact, The Hyderabad Drag Club hosted an online event last Sunday with five drag queens of Hyderabad talking about make-up and theatre performance. Since they had connectivity issues at that time, they are allotting more time for each artiste for this show. While Sravan Telu will do a belly dance, Ujjwala will sizzle in Bollywood numbers.

Neha Vyas | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Also participating in the event is counsellor Neha Vyas who will answer queries on how to ensure mental health during this isolation period. “Some live alone and social isolation is a bother. On the other hand, those with a family could have issues with certain family members and it can get monotonous and disturbing during these stressful times. Our attempt is to reach out and lend a ear to them. Some emotions are displaced and some have not been expressed at all. We try to throw some light on how to manage them.”

(Pride Art Showcase will be Live via Mobbera Foundation’s Instagram page on April 9 from 5 pm onwards)