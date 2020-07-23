Bring home a furry friend

Alexa: This sweet and playful young lady could be your most loyal companion. At eight months of age, she is vaccinated and sterilised.
Clark: Clark is a friendly boy, 2.5 years old, and enjoys the company of both humans and dogs. He has been vaccinated and sterilised.
Pushti: Although shy, this handsome seven-month-old boy is exceptionally loving and once he trusts you, he won’t leave your side. He has been vaccinated and sterilised.
Tinku: This adorable three-month-old lapdog is looking for love and cuddles from a special family. Friendly and healthy, he is vaccinated and will be sterilised at the appropriate age.
Jackie: After being involved in a terrible traffic accident in which part of her hind limb was severed, senior lady Jackie was spotted by kind citizens. She was rushed to our clinic for treatment. Jackie made a quick recovery. She is good with other dogs, enjoys human company, and is happiest when sleeping or eating. We fear for Jackie’s safety if she had to be released back to her territory. We are looking for someone who can offer her a safe place to snooze away her days, or who can sponsor her while she enjoys her retirement with us. If this is you, then please call us on the number given below.
All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.
