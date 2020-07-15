Bring home a furry friend

Coimbatore

15 July 2020 14:53 IST

Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some pets ready for adoption

Snoop: Three-year-old Snoop is a big dog, with a big character. Best kept in a single pet household, he is energetic, friendly, vaccinated and sterilised.

Advertising

Advertising

Kathy: This adorable year-old beauty is still waiting for a loving home. Sweet and affectionate, Kathy is vaccinated and sterilised.

Michael: He is two-and-a-half-year-old and has had a rough time and deserves to be someone’s special pet. Loving and friendly, he is vaccinated and will be sterilised before adoption.

Gigi: This sweet little lady was abandoned, but is now fit and healthy. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised before adoption. She is two-and-a-half-year-old and is a bundle of energy.

Danny:

Danny was rushed to our clinic after he was found cowering in fear and crying in pain, from a horrific injury to his hind leg. After a thorough assessment, our vets made the tough decision to amputate his leg to save his little life. He recovered well from surgery and was soon meowing for food and cuddles! Now, while under treatment for a minor, secondary infection, three-month-old Danny is making good progress, and will soon be looking for someone to cherish and protect him for the rest of his life. Could that kind, loving soul be you? To know more about sponsoring or adopting Danny, or any of our rescued pets, please call us on the number given below.

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.